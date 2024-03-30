ADVERTISEMENT
Police probe love triangle in death of Kitengela man who set himself on fire

Charles Ouma

Despite living with the deceased as husband and wife in the house for years, a man based in the US is also in the picture in what is suspected to be an love triangle that ended in tragedy

The house where Vincent Opon Kisangi is reported to have set himself on fire
Investigations into the death of a man who set himself ablaze in his bungalow in Kitengela have taken a new twist with police probing a possible tragic love triangle that left behind a dead man, a burnt house and lots of questions unanswered.

Vincent Opon Kisangi is reported to have left the house in the company of his wife on Monday.

He returned alone on Wednesday, March 27 at around 3am and headed straight to his bedroom where he is reported to have stabbed himself before asking the house girl, Miss Ann Atieno to leave.

Shortly afterwards, Vincent set himself on fire with the flame also consuming the house.

Miss Atieno explained that the deceased had already stabbed himself in the chin, abdomen and chest and was bleeding profusely by the time she left the house which went up in flames a few minutes later.

READ: Last-minute job offer that saved Bonnie Musambi from taking his life

Police who were called in found two empty gas cylinders in one of the bedrooms.

The cylinders are suspected to have been used by the deceased to ignite the fire that also reduced property of unknown value to ashes.

The deceased’s remains were moved to Shalom Community Hospital awaiting post-mortem.

Domestic disputes and love triangle

Neighbours familiar with the couple claimed there were signs of domestic disputes and the deceased appeared disturbed and sad, a pale shadow of his former self that was known to be jovial, vibrant and with a boisterous laugh.

Detectives investigating the matter have summoned the woman to shed light into allegations of a love triangle with the ownership of the house where Vincent ended his life also in question.

A source privy to the details divulged that despite cohabiting with the deceased as husband and wife in the house for years, a man based in the US is also in the picture in what is suspected to be a love triangle.

Detectives hold that forensic investigations into the couple’s phone conversations is key to unravelling the truth, with Isinya Sub County Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer Simon Kirui noting that the woman’s statement will be key in unravelling the puzzle.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you or a loved one be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-

  • Befrienders Kenya suicide prevention hotline +254 722 178 177
  • Niskize suicide prevention helpline 0900 620 800 or +254 718 227 440.
  • Mindful Kenya Therapy on USSD code *702*30#
Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

