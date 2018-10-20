Pulse.ng logo
Peru's new interior minister sworn in amid judge scandal

President Martin Vizcarra swore in a retired police general as Peru's new interior minister Friday to replace Mauro Medina, who resigned after a fugitive supreme court judge fled to Spain.

Handout picture released by the Peruvian presidency press office of President Martin Vizcarra (L) and newly appointed Interior Minister Carlos Moran, waving during a swearing-in ceremony at government headquarters in Lima on October 19, 2018. play

Handout picture released by the Peruvian presidency press office of President Martin Vizcarra (L) and newly appointed Interior Minister Carlos Moran, waving during a swearing-in ceremony at government headquarters in Lima on October 19, 2018.

(PERUVIAN PRESIDENCY/AFP)

Carlos Moran took the oath of office in a brief ceremony at the government headquarters as Vizcarra sought to cap a difficult week for his fledgling government.

Medina resigned late Wednesday after it emerged that a fugitive supreme court judge, Cesar Hinostroza -- awaiting trial in a cash-for-leniency scandal embroiling Peru's judiciary -- had slipped out of the country and fled to Spain.

"This is an embarrassing situation for the country," his Prime Minister Cesar Villanueva admitted in a statement to Congress about the judge's escape.

Hinostroza was sacked by Congress a fortnight ago and was awaiting trial for leading a criminal group inside the country's judiciary.

Vizcarra -- who has made fighting corruption his priority since taking office in March -- announced earlier Friday that Spain had placed Hinostroza in detention and was preparing his extradition.

Moran, the new minister, was a member of a special police unit that captured the leader of the Shining Path guerrillas in 1992.

