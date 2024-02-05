ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: King Charles diagnosed with cancer

Bayo Wahab

Buckingham Palace announced this in a statement on Monday, February 5, 2024.

King Charles III.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
King Charles III.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace announced this in a statement on its website on Monday, February 5, 2024.

This is coming after the King visited a London hospital for a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

