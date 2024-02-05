BREAKING: King Charles diagnosed with cancer
Buckingham Palace announced this in a statement on Monday, February 5, 2024.
Buckingham Palace announced this in a statement on its website on Monday, February 5, 2024.
This is coming after the King visited a London hospital for a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.
Details later...
