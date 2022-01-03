Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized

His condition is however still being assessed to determine if he will require surgery according to his doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo who has operated on the President on past occasions.

There were clips seen of the country’s leader disembarking from the presidential plane and moving towards the Vila Nova Star hospital with his entourage.

This will be the fourth time that the President will be said to require abdominal surgery since he suffered a stab wound during a knife attack that targeted him during his 2018 political campaign.

Bolsonaro was last operated on for the same abdominal injury last July when he suffered a setback from the wound that was inflicted by a man who was later discovered psychologically unfit for trial following the stabbing incident before he was sworn in as the South American country’s president.

The far-right President is up for re-election later in October this year following a tumultuous reign as the country’s president.