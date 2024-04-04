Africans among the casualties of a drone strike in Russia

A report seen in the Russian news outlet Sputnik revealed that A UAV struck business establishments in the Russian cities of Alabuga and Nizhnekamsk in the Republic of Tatarstan on Tuesday morning.

The police confirmed that no fewer than fourteen people sustained injuries in the attack. However, there was no significant damage and the firms' technological operations were unaffected.

Otieno Macrene Ochieng a Kenyan national currently enrolled at Alabuga Polytechnic Educational Center, was one of the victims of the attack, however, the media reports that she is recovering fast.

"I am fine now. Those who attacked our hostel today are real barbarians, and they deserve serious condemnation. In my opinion, they wanted to intimidate us, but I want to tell you they did not succeed. You won't scare me because Alabuga is a strong place and we'll get through this," the Kenyan girl said in a video message published in the Telegram channel of the Alabuga Special Economic Zone.

A simlar report was issued some days ago, when Ukrainian drones attacked the Kuybyshevsky Oil Refinery in the Russian district of Samara, triggering a fire, and tried to strike another refinery, according to the governor of the region.

Russia and Africa

Russia has been on a mission to expand its influence across Africa, a mission that has spiked the nerves of its Western competitors.

In March, West Africa’s Burkina Faso and Russia’s state corporation specializing in nuclear energy and high-tech products, Rosatom put in motion plans to establish a nuclear plant in the African country.

The report noted that both sides are now in the process of signing a road map to make the nuclear reactor dream a reality.