Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

22 dead after train flips in Taiwan

22 dead after train flips in Taiwan

At least 22 people have died after an express train derailed and flipped over on a popular coastal tourist route in Taiwan on Sunday, the island's worst rail accident for more than 20 years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
All eight carriages on the Puyuma Express train in Taiwan were derailed and five flipped onto their side in the accident play

All eight carriages on the Puyuma Express train in Taiwan were derailed and five flipped onto their side in the accident

(CNA/AFP)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

At least 22 people have died after an express train derailed and flipped over on a popular coastal tourist route in Taiwan on Sunday, the island's worst rail accident for more than 20 years.

Taiwan's railways administration confirmed 22 people had been killed and said 171 people had been injured, 10 seriously, in the accident in northeastern Yilan county.

Authorities have not confirmed if any passengers remain trapped alive inside the train. An AFP reporter at the scene said that more bodies were being brought out of the wrecked carriages.

Images from the site showed the Puyuma Express train completely derailed and lying zig-zagged across the track.

The defence ministry said it had sent 120 soldiers to help with rescue efforts play

The defence ministry said it had sent 120 soldiers to help with rescue efforts

(AFP)

All of the train's eight carriages had derailed and five had flipped onto their side near Xinma station, the railways administration said.

"There are four carriages that were overturned at 90 degrees and the worst casualties were in those carriages," Jason Lu, head of the Taiwan Railways Administration told reporters.

"The exact cause of the accident is pending investigation," he added.

Chang Yi-long, 62, told AFP that he had "heard a loud bang" as he was working at a construction site nearby.

When he arrived at the scene he saw local residents helping train passengers to escape.

Train 'shaking intensely'

One passenger told Apple Daily Taiwan that the train had put on its "emergency brake" twice on the journey and that the electricity supply had been patchy.

At least 17 people died and 132 were injured as the express train derailed play

At least 17 people died and 132 were injured as the express train derailed

(CNA/AFP)

Hong Kong's broadcaster RTHK reported another passenger saying the train had been preparing to accelerate before overturning and had been shaking intensely, adding that some passengers were asleep at the time of the accident.

Taiwan authorities said the accident had happened at 4:50 pm local time (0850 GMT).

The railways administration said there had been 366 people on board the service en route to the southern city of Taitung.

The defence ministry said it had sent in 120 soldiers to help the rescue.

President Tsai Ing-wen described the accident as a "major tragedy" in a Tweet Sunday evening.

"My thoughts are with all the victims and their families," she added.

Members of a Buddhist group offer prayers along the rail tracks after the Puyuma Express train derailed at high speed play

Members of a Buddhist group offer prayers along the rail tracks after the Puyuma Express train derailed at high speed

(AFP)

The crash was the worst rail accident in Taiwan since 1991 when 30 passengers were killed and 112 injured after two trains collided in Miaoli.

Thirty were also killed in 1981 after a truck collided with a passenger train at a level crossing and sent coaches over a bridge in Hsinchu.

The worst crash in recent years was in 2003 when 17 died and 156 were injured after a train on the Alishan mountain railway plunged into a chasm at the side of the track.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Hong Kong mega bridge launch announcement sparks backlashbullet
2 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
3 Russians 'will go to heaven' in event of nuclear war: Putinbullet

Related Articles

Tens of thousands rally for Taiwan independence vote
Politics US B-52 bombers tore through the South China Sea in a power play ahead of a sit-down between the US and Chinese defense chiefs
Pope ready to visit Pyongyang if invited: S.Korea's Moon
Politics A US Navy ship stopped at a port in Taiwan, and China is not happy
Lifespan 2040: US down, China up, Spain on top
Strategy The 25 most innovative, dynamic, and agile countries in the world, ranked
Strategy 25 countries where people learn fast, think on their feet, and accomplish a lot at work, ranked
Politics China's H-20 nuclear stealth bomber might be unveiled next year — and it could pose a serious threat to US carriers in the Pacific
Chinese bishops invite Pope Francis for historic visit

World

Faouzi Benzarti (pictured October 15) was fired from his coaching position for Tunisia four days after helping the Carthage Eagles qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals
Benzarti sacked as Tunisia boss despite Cup of Nations qualification
Congolese migrants who were living in Angola gather near the Congolese border town of Kamako on October 12, 2018, after returning to their country following a security crackdown by Angolan authorities
Angola says 380,000 illegal migrants have left in weeks
Brazilian leftist presidential candidate Fernando Haddad accuses his far-right rival, Jair Bolsonaro, of being behind a WhatsApp disinformation campaign
Brazil police to probe election disinformation on social media
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, pictured September 2018, thanked the outgoing ministers of industry and roads for their "selfless service" and "sincere efforts" during their tenures
Iran's industry and roads ministers resign
X
Advertisement