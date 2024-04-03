2 students suffer cardiac arrest as lightning strikes during football match
Multiple people were injured by a lightning that struck on the ground of Miyazaki Sangyo-keiei University in Miyazaki City.
Local fire department received a report at around 2:30 pm local time that multiple people were injured by a lightning that struck on the ground of Miyazaki Sangyo-keiei University in Miyazaki City.
Miyazaki City, Japanese daily Mainichi Shimbun reported the situation, citing the Miyazaki City Fire Department. Firefighters arrived at the scene and transported the injured to the hospital, with two people suffering cardiac arrest.
According to the fire department, a football practice match was held at the ground at that time. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said atmospheric conditions were extremely unstable in southern Kyushu and other areas due to a low-pressure front, and rain clouds were forming over Miyazaki City.
Lightning warnings were issued for the prefecture due to the risk of severe gusts of wind, according to the JMA.
