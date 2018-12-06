Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Tech >

Google brings ”Google Station”, faster Wi-Fi to Abuja

Google brings ”Google Station”, faster Wi-Fi to Abuja

Google Nigeria’s Head of Partnerships for Next Billion Users, Saidu Abdullahi, said that the launch was in partnership with Backbone Connectivity Network, an integrated communications and data management company.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
I visited the 6 Google Stations in Lagos and here's what I found out about the free Wi-Fi play Google brings ”Google Station”, faster Wi-Fi to Abuja (Google Nigeria )

Google Station, a platform for providing free, high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots in public places, was launched in Abuja on Thursday.

Google Nigeria’s Head of Partnerships for Next Billion Users, Saidu Abdullahi, said that the launch was in partnership with Backbone Connectivity Network, an integrated communications and data management company.

The News Agency of Nigeria  (NAN) reports that Google launched Google Station at three sites, including Wuse Market, Enab Plaza and Banex Plaza.

This is to kick off the rollout across the northern part of the country.

“Google Station is a simple set of tools to roll-out Wi-Fi hotspots, and aims to bring more people fast and reliable Wi-Fi in more places where they spend time, like bus stations, shopping malls, airports and public transit stations.

“WiFi is available free of charge and partners leverage Google Station’s business model, which enables venues, system integrators, businesses and ISPs with access to fiber to setup, maintain and monetise their Wi-Fi networks.

“Today, many venues with public Wi-Fi are required to stitch a custom solution together for each separate location.

‘ ‘This makes public Wi-Fi networks hard to use: the log-in process is one-off and cumbersome, the connections are slow, and many networks can be less secure.

“Venues have trouble administering a large network, providing high quality service to users, and easily monetising its usage.

“To help solve this, Google Station offers a platform and works with ISPs, venues and hardware partners to reduce the cost of deployment, operations and ongoing support,” he said.

Abdullahi added that Google Station was part of Google’s vision to provide fast and affordable Wi-Fi to its next billion users.

He said that users in Abuja can now experience high-quality connections to Internet in airports, malls and universities.

“We want to expand to new high-traffic venues to help more people get online, and we’re looking for strategic and forward thinking partners to work with on this effort,” he said.

NAN reports that Google announced in May that it was aiming at rollingout 200 Google Station locations to millions of people in Nigeria.

The Google Station was launched at 11 high traffic venues in Lagos in July. Abuja is the second city where it was rolled out.

“Google is committed to Nigeria. Our commitment to provide free high speed Wifi to millions of Nigerians through Google Station is real, and we are happy to be bringing this service to people in Abuja,” he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Android Phones How to fix invalid IMEI error after factory settingsbullet
2 CorelDraw Here are five interesting tutorials for every beginnerbullet
3 YouTube Ever thought of downloading videos from this platform?...bullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle 11 things you didn't know about the US Constitution
Strategy Judging employees on results could reward luck over skill, argue top psychologists, and there's a better way to do it
Strategy A Google director who runs a team of 150 people says she doesn't hire 'rock stars,' but there are 3 qualities she looks for instead
Lifestyle 10 times celebrities got real about the biggest money mistakes they ever made
Lifestyle 13 celebrities who have struggled with money
Lifestyle Waymo has finally launched its self-driving taxi service — here are 4 ways it can profit from the program, according to a Wall Street analyst (GOOGL)
Strategy Baby boomers: Tell us your funniest or weirdest workplace story from your 20s
Australia passes cyber snooping laws with global implications
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today

Tech

Facebook showcases how its fighting fake news ahead of 2019 general elections
Facebook showcases how its fighting fake news ahead of 2019 general elections
Air Force showcases achievements in technology
Osinbajo learning Shaku Shaku dance steps for 2019 election campaigns
Osinbajo raises concern over threat of robots, AI
All the insults Buhari, Jonathan's aides threw at themselves
FG deploys additional 18,000km fibre infrastructure to boost broadband coverage
X
Advertisement