Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Tech >

Active mobile lines decrease to 161.4m in July – NCC

NCC Commission says active mobile lines decrease to 161.4m in July

It said in its monthly subscriber’s operator data posted on its website on Wednesday that the active mobile lines at the end of July decreased to 161.42 million from the 162.30 million in June.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Nigerian Communications Commission is the regulatory body responsible for keep all the telecommunications companies within the confines of the law play

The Nigerian Communications Commission is the regulatory body responsible for keep all the telecommunications companies within the confines of the law

(pulse)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said active mobile telephone lines in Nigeria decreased to 161.4 million in July.

It said in its monthly subscriber’s operator data posted on its website on Wednesday that the active mobile lines at the end of July decreased to 161.42 million from the 162.30 million in June.

NCC said with 161.42 million lines recorded in July and 162.30 million in June, the lines decreased by 881,586.

Also the Mobile Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) for active mobile lines in July was 125,444 as against 217,566 in June, a decrease of 92,122.

The report said the number of fixed wired/wireless for active mobile lines in July was 140,582 compared to June, which had 140,627 lines, indicating a decrease of 45 lines.

According to NCC, the number of Voice-Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) was 101,131 in July compared with 97,941 recorded in June, recording an increase of 3,190.

It also revealed that Teledensity reduced by 0.69 in July to 115.57 as against 116.26 in June.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Teledensity is the number of telephone connections for every 100 individuals living within an area and it varies widely across the country.

NCC also said the number of connected lines in July stood at 238.21 million as against 239.33 million in June, a decrease of 1.12 million.

The CDMA for connected lines for July was 246,126 as against 3.58 million in June, a decrease of 3.33 million, the subscribers’ data revealed.

The report said the number of fixed wired/wireless for connected lines in July was 350,998 compared to June that had 350,644, an increase of 354 lines.

It also showed that the number of VOIP for connected lines in July was 667,763 as against 642,734 in June rising by 25,029 lines.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Android Phones How to fix invalid IMEI error after factory settingsbullet
2 CorelDraw Here are five interesting tutorials for every beginnerbullet
3 Osinbajo FG to license new broadband providers, says VPbullet

Related Articles

Osun Governorship Election INEC plans to adopt secret ballot system during poll
2019 Elections INEC partners NCC to send sms to owners of over 10m uncollected PVCs
Tech Here are 5 likely reasons why Adrian Wood's Teleology is yet to takeover 9mobile
Strategy A state in Nigeria is introducing drones to help monitor cattle movement and tackle the farmers-herdsmen crisis
Tech Nigerians are signing a petition against the high cost of internet subscription
Tech 9mobile says its acquisition deadline has been extended
COSON MPAN releases statement on suspension of copyright society's license
Tech Payant N1 billion milestone, Innoson's automatic car assembling, here are 7 things you need to know in Nigerian tech
Umar Danbatta NCC to bridge rural telecom access gaps in 2022

Tech

APC says its website has been cloned, blames opposition
APC Ruling party says its website has been cloned, blames opposition
Tech Andela launches pan-African technology hub in Kigali for software developers across the continent
These 15 startups have been shortlisted for the Nigeria-based Slush accelerator programme
Tech These 15 startups have been shortlisted for the Nigeria-based Slush accelerator programme
Nigerian fintech startup has been accepted into YCombinator Summer 2018 with $10,000 equity-free funding up for grabs
Tech Nigerian fintech startup, Cowrywise, has been accepted into YCombinator Summer 2018