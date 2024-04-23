Breaking news:
News

Reno Omokri labels Abuja Chinese Supermarket 'racist', demands Wike's action

Segun Adeyemi

Reno Omokri urged the FCT Minister to show his notorious bullish tendencies on the Chinese racists and not only reserve such traits for Governor Sim Fubara.

Reno Omokri and Nyesom Wike [Facebook]

Pulse earlier reported that the Federal Competition and Consumer and Protection Commission (FCCPC) shut down the alleged supermarket on Monday, April 22.

Reports indicate that Cindy Liu Bei, the Chinese woman managing the store, absconded during an FCCPC officials' visit to a supermarket located within the China General Chamber of Commerce in the FCT.

Liu Bei reportedly left at 8:26 am along with her family, as captured on CCTV footage.

In reaction to this development, Omokri, in a post made on X, wrote that that sealing the supermarket isn't enough while he labelled the operators 'racist'.

The pragmatic Omokri urged the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, to prosecute and ensure the deportation of the supermarket operators.

He wrote, "It is not enough to shut down that supermarket. There must be prosecutions and deportations. If a strong response is not meted out to these fellows, it will happen again. This occurred in Abuja FCT.

"It is time for Nyesom Wike to show his notorious bullish tendencies on the Chinese racists. Such attitudes should not only be reserved for Fubara!"

Meanwhile, after the supermarket's closure, Boladale Adeyinka, the Director of Surveillance and Investigation of FCCPC, confirmed that the shopping outlet's owner had absconded before the agency's team arrived.

She said the supermarket will remain sealed if its owner fails to appear before the commission tribunal.

Reno Omokri labels Abuja Chinese Supermarket 'racist', demands Wike's action

