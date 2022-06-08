You can now lick your wounds – Tinubu tells Lawan

Tinubu said this in his victory speech after he was declared winner of the party’s presidential contest.

He said he was a little bit agitated that the Senate President contested the position with him, but hailed the lawmaker for being cool-headed and doing his best service to the nation at the Senate.

"To you, the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan I'd have been a little upset because you compete with me but that's over now, Senate you can easily lick your wounds.

"He doesn't take away from thanking you for the past cooperation, collaboration, and coolheadedness to build our country. You help to steer the ship of this nation, in the right direction, thank you very much.

"And with your team in Senate, history is written and it will be kind to you," he said.

Tinubu scored 1,271 to defeat his closest challenger, Rotimi Amaechi, who polled 316.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, scored 235 to come third.

Others trailing behind are:

Ahmed Lawan – 152

Yahaya Bello – 47

Dave Umahi – 28

Prof Ben Ayade – 37