Nigerians react as Tinubu nominates El-Rufai, Alake others to answer questions in London

On Monday, December 5, 2022, Tinubu spoke at Chatham House on his plans for Nigeria if he becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023.

At the end of his speech, attendees of the event asked the presidential candidate some questions, but to the surprise of many Nigerians, Tinubu nominated members of his team to answer some of the questions.

Some of the people the presidential candidate called upon to respond to the questions directed at him include Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Dele Alake, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River and Beta Edu, the National Women Leader of the APC.

Specifically, Tinubu asked El-Rufai to respond to a question on how his administration plans to tackle insecurity, while he instructed Edu to answer the question on health.

This arrangement did not go down well with one of the attendees, who asked Tinubu to answer the questions himself saying he is the one seeking the highest political office in Nigeria not members of his team.

Tinubu’s failure to personally respond to most of the questions directed at Chatham House has, however, sparked a conversation on social media as Nigerians wondered why the presidential candidate asked members of his campaign team to respond to the questions.

While some of his supporters on Twitter hailed him and announced their readiness to vote for him, others expressed disappointment in his performance.