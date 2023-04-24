2 Chibok schoolgirls escape from Boko Haram captivity in Sambisa
Two girls, Hauwa Mutah and Esther Markus, have miraculously escaped from the stronghold of their Boko Haram captors in Sambisa Forest.
The Escapees
According to a reliable security source, Hauwa Mutah and Esther Markus managed to break free on Sunday, April 23, 2023, amidst a major military crackdown in the area.
It was revealed that one of the escapees hails from Chibok while the other is from Dzilang village.
What this means: Their escape has now brought down the number of Chibok schoolgirls still in Boko Haram captivity to 96 from 98.
This news follows Colonel Obinna Ezuipke's recent report where he disclosed that out of the 276 abducted Chibok girls, 178 girls have been freed or rescued since 2014, with 98 still being held by the terrorists.
