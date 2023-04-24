2 Chibok schoolgirls escape from Boko Haram captivity in Sambisa

The Escapees

According to a reliable security source, Hauwa Mutah and Esther Markus managed to break free on Sunday, April 23, 2023, amidst a major military crackdown in the area.

It was revealed that one of the escapees hails from Chibok while the other is from Dzilang village.

What this means: Their escape has now brought down the number of Chibok schoolgirls still in Boko Haram captivity to 96 from 98.