Yar’adua replaces Ningi as chairman of Northern Senators’ Forum

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yar’adua emerged after a meeting of the group in Abuja on Thursday.

NAN also reports that Yar’adua takes over from Sen. Abdul Ningi (PDP-Bauchi), who resigned from the position after his suspension by the Senate over his allegations that the 2024 budget was padded.

Yar’adua, who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Army, in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him.

“I express gratitude to my colleagues for the confidence reposed in me following the resignation of my distinguished elder brother, Sen. Abdul Ningi, whom I hold in high esteem.

“I wish to acknowledge and commend the decent outing and the contributions he made during his tenure”, he said

Yar’adua, a younger brother to the late former President Umaru Yar’adua, said that the major objective of the northern forum was to promote the interest of Nigeria first.

“This is followed by the development of the north through collaboration with our distinguished colleagues from the south and cooperating with the executive arm of government to ensure that the challenges of the region were attended to.

“We shall therefore work in consultation with our distinguished colleagues to preserve the unity and progress of our dear nation,” he added.

The chairman said that in advancing the noble objectives, he was committed to streamlining activities within the forum.

“We shall operate with transparency, accountability, integrity, upholding the trust placed on us by the electorate.

“Our legislative discourse will continue to be characterised by civility, dignity and adherence to the rule of law as we fulfil our lawmaking, policy-making and oversight functions.

“I am confident that with our collective efforts and cooperation, we can effect positive change, uplift the north and contribute to the overall development of our great nation.

“Together, let us embark on this journey with unwavering dedication and a steadfast commitment to serving our constituents and our country.

