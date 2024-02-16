ADVERTISEMENT
UNIPORT to graduate 13,816 students, 105 bag first class

News Agency Of Nigeria



Prof. Owunari Georgewill, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, disclosed this at a news conference in Port Harcourt on Friday to outline the events planned for the convocation ceremony.

He said the award of first degrees and conferment of post-graduate diplomas, higher degrees, honorary degrees, and prizes would be held at the university from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24.

Giving a breakdown of the 13,816 graduating students, Georgewill stated that 8,140 of them would receive First Degrees, and 3,665 would be awarded Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) certificates.

“At least 1,528 will obtain Masters Degrees, and 77 will be conferred Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.

“The convocation lecture on National Security and Challenges will be delivered by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Musa Christopher,” he said.

Speaking further on the activities lined up for the ceremony, Georgewill stated that there would be a special Jumat service on Friday, Feb. 16 at the institution’s Mosque.

“This will be followed by a Convocation Service at Our Saviour’s Chapel and a tree-planting ceremony by the best graduating student.

“Other activities include a research exhibition on Feb. 12 to showcase and celebrate students’ and faculty members’ inventions and innovative ideas.

“The award of first degree certificates and prizes will take place on Friday, Feb. 23, while on Saturday, Feb.24, PGD, Master’s, Ph.D., and honorary degrees will be conferred on graduates,” he added.



The vice chancellor emphasised that the university has over the past four decades remained steadfast in providing quality education, conducting cutting-edge research, and fostering community development.

He said the institution has remained a leader because of its significant contributions to the intellectual, social, and economic advancement of the country.

“UNIPORT has consistently ranked among the top universities in Nigeria and is currently ranked number one, receiving international recognition for its academic programmes and research output.

“The university takes pride in our diverse and dynamic community of students, faculties, and staff, who continually strive for excellence in their respective fields.

“In addition, UNIPORT has played a pivotal role in addressing societal challenges through community engagement initiatives and collaborations with government agencies, NGOs, and industry stakeholders,” he noted.

Georgewill announced the completion of a state-of-the-art 9,600-capacity convocation arena, a donation from the Rivers State Government.

According to him, UNIPORT has greatly benefitted from the support of both federal and state governments, enabling the institution to enhance its infrastructure, expand academic offerings, and improve the overall learning environment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

