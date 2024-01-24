UNICEF calls for more education funding in North East Nigeria

Phuong Nguyen, the Chief of UNICEF Field Office in Borno, made the call at an event in Maiduguri on Wednesday to commemorate the 2024 International Day of Education (IDE).

“We must make a sizable and sustainable investment in teachers’ recruitment and training; school and security, including fortification of schools infrastructure against climate change disruption.

“UNICEF will continue to work with the government, donors and other partners to raise the bar of education for girls and boys affected by conflict and give them a future,” Nguyen said.

She said that over 50% of the displaced children in the North East are still out of school. Nguyen also said that only less than 40% of schools in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe have teachers with the minimum level of teaching qualifications.

“For many children, the right to education has not translated into the right to learn, hence the learning crisis and other challenges that we are trying to address,” Nguyen stated.