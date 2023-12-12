ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu, Atiku congratulate Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala on CAF awards

Bayo Wahab

President Tinubu also congratulated Chiamaka Nnadozie, who clinched the Woman Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala put Nigeria on the map after clinching Footballer of the Year awards in Morocco. [Guardian]
Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala put Nigeria on the map after clinching Footballer of the Year awards in Morocco. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

On Monday, December 11, 2023, both Osimhen and Oshoala emerged as CAF Player of The Year in the men’s and women’s categories respectively in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Super Eagle striker triumphed over Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah to bring the award home after 24 years, while Oshoala became the first woman in history to win the Women’s Player of the Year award six times.

The Super Falcon striker had previously won the award in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulating the soccer stars, President Tinubu in a statement on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, praised them for “being sources of pride to the nation and an inspiration for aspiring footballers across the continent.”

The President also congratulated and commended Chiamaka Nnadozie, who clinched the Woman Goalkeeper of the Year award for her outstanding performance.

The statement reads in part, “I congratulate Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, on winning the CAF 2023 Men’s Player of the Year award, the remarkable achievements of Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria’s Super Falcons, who clinched the 2023 CAF Women’s Player of The Year for the sixth time, Chiamaka Nnadozie, who was awarded the Woman Goalkeeper of the Year, as well as the Super Falcons for emerging the Women’s National Team of the Year at the CAF Awards 2023.

“I commend the trio of Osimhen, Oshoala and Nnadozie for their outstanding performances on both national and international stages, and for being sources of pride to the nation and an inspiration for aspiring footballers across the continent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also congratulating the footballers, the former Vice President expressed his excitement about Osimhen and Oshoala’s achievements, saying their feats are unprecedented in Nigeria's footballing history.

In a post on his Twitter page, Atiku said, “I am both excited and delighted at the news that Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala have won the prestigious CAF Player of The Year in the men and women categories, respectively.

“This is no mean feat and is unprecedented in the rich footballing history of our dear country. Osimhen bringing the title to Nigeria after 24 years is no mean feat, as is Asisat Oshoala’s winning the same title for the sixth time.”

The Super Falcons were also named the women national team of the year.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Activists petition Gov Sanwo-Olu over collapse of Alapere Estate pedestrian bridge

Activists petition Gov Sanwo-Olu over collapse of Alapere Estate pedestrian bridge

NSCDC apprehends 5 suspects involved in illegal oil bunkering, impounds vehicles in Imo

NSCDC apprehends 5 suspects involved in illegal oil bunkering, impounds vehicles in Imo

Minister Edu inspects IDPs’ housing project worth ₦3 million each in Abuja

Minister Edu inspects IDPs’ housing project worth ₦3 million each in Abuja

Tinubu, Atiku congratulate Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala on CAF awards

Tinubu, Atiku congratulate Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala on CAF awards

Nigeria Customs investigates officer soliciting ₦5,000 bribe at Lagos airport

Nigeria Customs investigates officer soliciting ₦5,000 bribe at Lagos airport

ASUU, others worry as Nigerian lecturers ditch universities, relocates abroad

ASUU, others worry as Nigerian lecturers ditch universities, relocates abroad

FG to tackle complex issues limiting capability of Nigeria Police Force

FG to tackle complex issues limiting capability of Nigeria Police Force

Osun Government investigates how 18 pupils suffered food poisoning in school

Osun Government investigates how 18 pupils suffered food poisoning in school

We're committed to making Enugu State agricultural hub for investors - Gov Mbah

We're committed to making Enugu State agricultural hub for investors - Gov Mbah

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT