Tinubu, Atiku congratulate Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala on CAF awards

On Monday, December 11, 2023, both Osimhen and Oshoala emerged as CAF Player of The Year in the men’s and women’s categories respectively in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Super Eagle striker triumphed over Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah to bring the award home after 24 years, while Oshoala became the first woman in history to win the Women’s Player of the Year award six times.

The Super Falcon striker had previously won the award in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022.

Congratulating the soccer stars, President Tinubu in a statement on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, praised them for “being sources of pride to the nation and an inspiration for aspiring footballers across the continent.”

The President also congratulated and commended Chiamaka Nnadozie, who clinched the Woman Goalkeeper of the Year award for her outstanding performance.

The statement reads in part, “I congratulate Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, on winning the CAF 2023 Men’s Player of the Year award, the remarkable achievements of Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria’s Super Falcons, who clinched the 2023 CAF Women’s Player of The Year for the sixth time, Chiamaka Nnadozie, who was awarded the Woman Goalkeeper of the Year, as well as the Super Falcons for emerging the Women’s National Team of the Year at the CAF Awards 2023.

“I commend the trio of Osimhen, Oshoala and Nnadozie for their outstanding performances on both national and international stages, and for being sources of pride to the nation and an inspiration for aspiring footballers across the continent.”

Also congratulating the footballers, the former Vice President expressed his excitement about Osimhen and Oshoala’s achievements, saying their feats are unprecedented in Nigeria's footballing history.

In a post on his Twitter page, Atiku said, “I am both excited and delighted at the news that Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala have won the prestigious CAF Player of The Year in the men and women categories, respectively.

“This is no mean feat and is unprecedented in the rich footballing history of our dear country. Osimhen bringing the title to Nigeria after 24 years is no mean feat, as is Asisat Oshoala’s winning the same title for the sixth time.”