Seun Kuti remanded for 48 hours in police custody for assaulting officer

After hearing arguments from both sides, the magistrate called for a brief recess to deliberate on the matter. To avoid any interference, she handed her phone to the registrar, refraining from receiving calls from either party.

Upon reconvening, the magistrate announced her ruling, emphasising that she would not solely rely on the police investigation. Consequently, she remanded the defendant in police custody for 48 hours, allowing the police to conclude their investigation.

The magistrate stated, "The court has decided to prioritise its judgment over public opinion. In light of the remand application presented, I advise that the case file be duplicated and forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions within 72 hours."

She continued, "The defendant shall be remanded in police custody for 48 hours, following which he will be granted bail in the amount of ₦1 million with two reliable sureties. The sureties must provide verifiable three-year tax payment receipts, and one of them must possess a landed property within the court's jurisdiction."

Background

The incident, captured in a viral 12-second video clip on May 13, 2023, occurred on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos state.

Following an arrest order issued by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, Kuti voluntarily surrendered himself at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Subsequently, he was transferred to the state's Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, and presented before the Yaba Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, May 16, to face charges of assaulting a police officer, which is a violation of Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution, led by S. A Adebese and Morufu Animashaun, requested that the defendant be remanded for 21 days pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

However, Kuti's defense team, led by Femi Falana, SAN, objected to the remand application, claiming they were unaware of it.