Proprietor says parents are to blame for students' exam malpractice in Nigeria

Olutimi gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ilorin, on Friday. He blamed parents for the rate of examination cheats in the country.

According to him, there are parents who want short cut for their children to pass their examinations. He said that such parents enroll their children in special centres to write their papers when the test is organised by public examination bodies.

"They prefer to pay any amount for their children to pass their papers without doing any proper reading.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is shameful and sad when we see things like this happening in the country. Parents should not be the ones to encourage such act.

"You are gradually ruining your children’s future. What is the essence of them having a certificate they cannot defend? This is very pathetic,” he said.