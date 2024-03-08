ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Proprietor says parents are to blame for students' exam malpractice in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that there are parents who want short cut for their children to pass their examinations.

The proprietor advised parents to encourage their children to read and prepare for their exams, rather than supporting them to cheat [Legit.ng]
The proprietor advised parents to encourage their children to read and prepare for their exams, rather than supporting them to cheat [Legit.ng]

Recommended articles

Olutimi gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ilorin, on Friday. He blamed parents for the rate of examination cheats in the country.

According to him, there are parents who want short cut for their children to pass their examinations. He said that such parents enroll their children in special centres to write their papers when the test is organised by public examination bodies.

"They prefer to pay any amount for their children to pass their papers without doing any proper reading.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is shameful and sad when we see things like this happening in the country. Parents should not be the ones to encourage such act.

"You are gradually ruining your children’s future. What is the essence of them having a certificate they cannot defend? This is very pathetic,” he said.

He said nemesis would catch up with them in the future if they continued to push their children unjustifiably. The proprietor advised parents to encourage their children to read and prepare for their exams, rather than supporting them to cheat.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Proprietor says parents are to blame for students' exam malpractice in Nigeria

Proprietor says parents are to blame for students' exam malpractice in Nigeria

Nigerian women are a special breed, nation can't succeed without them - Akpabio

Nigerian women are a special breed, nation can't succeed without them - Akpabio

Wike's councillor resigns on grounds of bullying, intimidation

Wike's councillor resigns on grounds of bullying, intimidation

NLC members in Northwest want ₦485k minimum wage per month for workers

NLC members in Northwest want ₦485k minimum wage per month for workers

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs

Nigerian women with disabilities feel left out of everything

Nigerian women with disabilities feel left out of everything

10 people who will implement Oronsaye report to cut cost of governance

10 people who will implement Oronsaye report to cut cost of governance

Senator is worried about weak investment in Nigerian women

Senator is worried about weak investment in Nigerian women

Kaduna governor vows to rescue over 200 students kidnapped by bandits

Kaduna governor vows to rescue over 200 students kidnapped by bandits

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)

A fraudulent claim - Nigerian Army denies seeking recruitment fees

Ukraine donates 25,000 tonnes of wheat to help 1.3m vulnerable Nigerians [NAN]

War-torn Ukraine donates grains to feed hungry Nigerians

Nigerian students want FG to control prices of goods

Nigerian students want Federal Government to control prices of goods