Plateau bloodbath, Sanwo-Olu takeover, and other stories of the week

The killings in Plateau State have taken a backseat to politics as the country approaches the 2019 general elections.

Plateau attacks, Sanwo-Olu takeover, other stories of the week play

Senator Dino Melaye clashes with police officers at Abuja protest

Plateau State was once again turned into a killing field this week as criminal elements carried out attacks on several communities and killed many people.

Nine children below the age of 12, including 2-year-old Alaska Danladi, were among the 18 residents of Ariri community in Bassa local government area of Plateau who were killed in cold blood on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

According to residents of the village, suspected herdsmen, clad in black uniforms, attacked the community around 11:30pm on Wednesday and claimed the lives of children, women, and local farmers. Four other residents escaped with gunshot wounds.

At least 10 people were also killed in an attack carried out by suspected herdsmen in Riyom LGA on Tuesday, October 2.

Two undergraduates of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) were reportedly killed when renewed violence sparked in Jos, Plateau State capital, on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

The violence erupted all across Tina, Angwa-Rukuba, British-America, Rikos, Bauchi road, Farigada, Dogon-Dutse and other parts of Jos North local government area.

This attack came on the heels of a similar attack that claimed the lives of many people on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Sanwo-Olu, Agbaje set for Lagos battle in 2019

Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the APC's candidate to contest in the Lagos governoship election in 2019 after beating Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in the party's primary election
 

Much of this week's bloodshed took a backseat to the politics that took centre stage as political parties conducted their primary elections to elect candidates for the 2019 general elections.

The most significant battle that dominated in the media was the emergence of Babajide Sanwo-Olu who snatched the Lagos governorship ticket of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) from incumbent, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. Merely three and a half years after being elected governor, Ambode lost the ticket to Sanwo-Olu who humiliated him with a comprehensive victory.

The battle to become the next Lagos governor in 2019 is now primed to be a showdown between Sanwo-Olu and Jimi Agbaje, who won the ticket of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday.

Tanker accidents in Lagos, Ondo

Toddler, 4 others burn to death in tanker accident in Ondo

Scene of a tanker accident in Ondo

Lagos State was rocked by another tanker accident just three months after at least 12 died when a tanker truck spilled its content and exploded on Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In a related accident that happened on Tuesday, October 2, a fuel-laden tanker spilled its content around Ojo Barracks bus stop along Lagos-Badagry Expressway, resulting in an inferno that consumed no fewer than eight other vehicles. No lives were lost.

The same could not be said for another fuel tanker accident that happened in Ondo State the next day. Five people, including a toddler, were burnt to death when a tanker carrying 33,000 litres of petrol fell at Shagari Village junction on Akure-Owo expressway in Akure on Wednesday, October 3.

The deceased were occupants of the burnt vehicles who were trapped inside them as the inferno spread.

PDP clashes with Police at Abuja protest

Senator Dino Melaye clashes with police officers at Abuja protest

Senator Dino Melaye clashes with police officers at Abuja protest

Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West - PDP) and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (Bayelsa East - PDP) were involved in a clash with police officers when the PDP staged a protest at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

The two lawmakers, alongside Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who was also at the protest, have been summoned for questioning by the police over the incident.

