Nollywood Icon Chiwetalu Agu Turns 70: Here Are Some of His Notable Films

Nollywood veteran Chiwetalu Agu turns 70 today. From 'The Lost Okoroshi' to 'Ada Omo Daddy', we look back at eight films from one of Nigeria's most prolific and beloved actors.

Today, March 5, 2026, Chiwetalu Agu turns 70, and few actors in Nollywood's history have built a career quite as distinctive or as durable as his.

Born Christian Ogbonna Chiwetalu Agu in Amokwe, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, he discovered his passion for performance during his secondary school years at the College of Immaculate Conception in Uwani. That passion eventually took him to West Germany, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Dramatic Arts from Munich College in 1981.

His professional career began not in film but on television, where he appeared in NTA Channel 8 Enugu's soap opera 'Ikoro' and later in 'Ripples', playing the memorable character 'Chief Abunna'. By 1983, he had founded the Inspirers Theatre Group, taking performances across Nigeria before Nollywood as we know it even existed.

Chiwetalu Agu with the cast of 'The Wedding Party 2'

When the industry eventually took off, Agu was already ready, and he has since appeared in over 700 productions, making him one of the most prolific actors the continent has produced. His sharp use of Igbo slang, catchphrases, and cultural clichés gave him a screen identity that no one else could replicate, earning him recognition.

As he marks seven decades, here is a look at some of the films that defined his journey.

1. Ada Omo Daddy (2023)

His most recent notable outing. The film follows a young woman whose world unravels when her biological father resurfaces just before her wedding, forcing her to confront her mother's hidden past and choose between two father figures. A strong late-career showing that proved Agu's relevance in modern Nollywood storytelling.

2. The Lost Okoroshi (2019)

One of the most critically celebrated films on this list. A disillusioned security guard, haunted by dreams of an ancestral masquerade, wakes up one morning transformed into a mute purple spirit. The film was selected for the Toronto International Film Festival, a rare achievement for a Nollywood production, and cemented Agu's ability to hold his own in arthouse cinema.

3. Ordinary Fellows (2019)

Set against Nigerian academia and rooted in African mythology, this film had its world premiere at the African World Film Festival in Detroit, where it won recognition for Best Direction. Another example of Agu gravitating toward projects with substance beyond mainstream entertainment.

4. The Wedding Party 2 (2017)

The blockbuster sequel to one of Nollywood's highest-grossing films. Agu played a family elder in a film that drew massive cinematic audiences and introduced him to a younger generation of Nollywood fans who may not have grown up watching his earlier work.

5. Battle of the Gods 1 & 2 (2007)

A fan favourite. Chief Mouka's ruthless bid to become king of his community drives the plot of this two-part drama, which blends traditional politics, power, and conflict into the kind of classic Nollywood storytelling Agu has always excelled in.

6. Dr Thomas (2008)

A comedy classic that paired Agu with the late Sam Loco Efe, one of Nollywood's most cherished comedic actors. The film centres on a quack doctor navigating hilarious misadventures, and stands as one of the more memorable comic collaborations of that era. For longtime Nollywood fans, this one is pure nostalgia.

7. Across the Niger (2004)

A respected entry in his filmography that earned him an Africa Movie Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, one of the industry's most prestigious recognitions at the time.

8. The Maidens (2010)

Another performance that drew critical attention, earning Agu a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the ZAFAA London Awards, which celebrate African film talent on an international stage.

Happy birthday to a true Nollywood original.

