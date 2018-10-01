Renewed Jos violence claims lives of 2 UNIJOS students, others

news

Two students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) and many others lost their lives when renewed violence sparked in Jos, Plateau State capital, on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

According to a report by The Nation, the violence erupted all across Tina, Angwa-Rukuba, British-America, Rikos, Bauchi road, Farigada, Dogon-Dutse and other parts of Jos North local government area.

Eyewitnesses reported that gunshots were heard between Lamingo junction and Angwan-Rukuba area near University of Jos staff quarters at noon on Sunday.

A UNIJOS student who escaped the mayhem reported that she ran for five kilometers before she was convinced she was safe.

"I saw dead bodies on my way and it made me more scared," she told The Nation.

An eyewitness, Boniface John, also told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he ran from the Lamingo junction to British-America junction on foot, following sound from sporadic gunshots.

"I saw people running and I was told that someone was killed. I also heard sound of gun shots from different angles," he said.

A 300-level UNIJOS student, Kums Shedrach, has been identified as one of the casualties of the attack who was gunned down at the school's Student Village hostel on Sunday.

The school's Student Union Government has directed all students to remain on the premises of the university, according to a statement credited to its Public Relations Officer, Kwalmi Kelvin Kwande.

Situation under control - Police

The Plateau State Police Command has disclosed that the situation has been brought under control with armed personnel deployed to the troubled parts of the state capital.

"We are aware of the situation around some parts of Jos North, but it has been brought under control by our men. We have deployed our armed personnel to affected parts," spokesperson, Terna Tyopev, said.

Sunday's violence follows a similar attack that claimed the lives of many on Thursday, September 27, 2018. Tyopev had disclosed that unknown gunmen carried out an attack at Rukuba Road and killed an unspecified number of people before they were forced to flee after a gun battle with security operatives.

"Some people who reside close to the hills were rescued while some persons lost their lives as a result of the attack and some others sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos and are currently receiving treatment," an official statement read.

The attack led to increased tension in the area as protesters blocked major roads on Friday, September 28, with many youths seen burning tyres.

After Thursday's attack, the Plateau State Government ordered a 6:00pm to 6:00am curfew in Jos North and Jos South LGAs with immediate effect.

However, the curfew was reviewed to 10pm to allow political parties hold that state conventions in the state capital during the weekend.