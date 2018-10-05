news

Nine children below the age of 12, including 2-year-old Alaska Danladi, were among the 18 residents of Ariri community in Bassa local government area of Plateau State who were killed in cold blood on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

According to residents of the village, suspected herdsmen, clad in black uniforms, attacked the community around 11:30pm on Wednesday and claimed the lives of children, women, and local farmers.

Four other residents escaped with gunshot wounds and are receiving medical treatment at Enos Hospital, Miango.

According to a list of victims published by The Punch, eight of the victims were aged 12 or below. The oldest victim of the massacre was a 70-year-old man identified as Ahmadu Mali.

The full list includes Alaska Danladi (2 years old), Washi Danladi (7), Gado Danladi (7), Talatu Danladi (8), Bulus Danladi (12), Abigail Danladi (30), and Wah Danladi (35), a single family.

Other victims of the attack are Akwe Samila (6), Eweh Samila (9), Monday Kura (10), Lami Monday (12), Wah Samila (15), Eze Samila (18), Juma Azumi Mali (30), Mali Wah (35), Laraba Samila (40), James Chochu (60) and Mali (70).

While speaking to the media on Thursday, October 4, a resident of the community, who identified himself as Lawrence Ishaku, lamented that the community has been left alone to face the scourge of frequent herdsmen attacks without any significant actions from security agencies.

He said, "We are neglected by government and security agencies. Nobody is acting to protect us. We are being killed on daily basis by herdsmen and nobody is doing anything to stop the killings.

"We are always in a security meeting without result and no arrest has been made. Now Ariri is displaced. This is too bad and evil genocide going on in a democratic era.

"We are pleading and calling on Amnesty international and international committee on Red cross to please come to our aid. We need their help. We are losing hope on the government we hope for.

"I want Government and security agencies to take proactive steps and stop the incessant killings."

The Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, Terna Tyopev, confirmed the attack and disclosed that the Force is doing everything in its power to apprehend the perpetrators.

Plateau besieged by bloody violence

The attack follows similar savage attacks carried out by gunmen who have left a trail of blood all over different parts of the state.

Two undergraduates of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) were reportedly killed when renewed violence sparked in Jos , Plateau State capital, on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

The violence erupted all across Tina, Angwa-Rukuba, British-America, Rikos, Bauchi road, Farigada, Dogon-Dutse and other parts of Jos North local government area.

Sunday's violence followed a similar attack that claimed the lives of many on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Tyopev had disclosed that unknown gunmen carried out an attack at Rukuba Road and killed an unspecified number of people before they were forced to flee after a gun battle with security operatives.

The attack led to increased tension in the area as protesters blocked major roads on Friday, September 28, with many youths seen burning tyres.