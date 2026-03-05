Advertisement

Rema and Damson Idris Among Nominees for 2026 “Most Handsome Man Alive” List

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 13:56 - 05 March 2026
Afrobeats star Rema and British-Nigerian actor Damson Idris have been nominated for the 2026 “Most Handsome Man Alive” title by Netizens’ Choice Magazine, placing them among global favourites.
Afrobeats sensation Rema and British-Nigerian actor Damson Idris have been nominated for the 2026 Most Handsome Man Alive title by Netizens’ Choice Magazine, a popular online poll recognised by fans around the globe. The announcement has sparked excitement among supporters of both stars as they join a list of admired male celebrities celebrated for their looks and influence. 

The annual Netizens’ Choice list invites fans and online followers to vote on the “Most Handsome Man Alive”, a fun, public-driven recognition that often sees global music, film and entertainment figures competing for the top spot. The nominees are selected based on public opinion, social media buzz and online engagement, making it a truly crowd-sourced celebration of celebrity appeal. 

Rema, one of Africa’s most recognisable music stars, has gained international acclaim with chart-topping hits and sold-out tours. His unique sound and charismatic presence have made him a favourite not just in Nigeria but across the world, and his inclusion in the list of nominees underscores his growing global influence. 

Damson Idris, meanwhile, is already well-known for his work in film and television. The British-Nigerian actor has appeared in acclaimed productions and continues to build a strong reputation in Hollywood and beyond. His on-screen performances and stylish presence have earned him respect as both an actor and a public figure, making his place on the handsome list a popular talking point among fans. 

The final winner of the ‘Most Handsome Man Alive’ 2026 title will be determined through ongoing public voting, with the results expected later in the year. Winners may be featured prominently in international media and could receive additional recognition through magazine covers and related publicity. 

For now, the nominations of Rema and Damson Idris reflect not only their physical appeal but also their impact in entertainment and global pop culture. As both continue to rise in their respective fields, the nominations add another notable milestone to their growing list of achievements.

