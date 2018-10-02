Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Tanker spills fuel on Lagos-Badagry road, many vehicles burnt

In Lagos Tanker spills fuel on Lagos-Badagry expressway, many vehicles burnt

The tanker fell as a result of the terrible state of the road and spilled its content.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tanker explosion rocks Lagos again play Emergency responders remove fuel tanker that caused Lagos explosion in June 2018 (image used for illustrative purpose) (Twitter/@rrslagos767)

Lagos has once again been rocked by an inferno that started when a fuel-laden tanker spilled its content beside Ojo Barracks bus stop along Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

Eyewitnesses blamed the fuel spill on the terrible state of the road as the resulting inferno led to the burning of no fewer than eight other vehicles plying the road at the same time. The tanker had reportedly left the scene before the fire outbreak.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the inferno, which began at about 5:00am, destroying the contents of a Mack trailer conveying crates of drinks from Intercontinental Breweries.

The fire also torched a station wagon Peugeot car, one Space bus, a Toyota Hummer jeep, a Mazda bus, and a container conveying food products from Delta.

 

General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Adesina Tiamiyu, told Premium Times that no lives were lost in the accident.

"Three buses, one car, six trucks were affected. No life was lost nor injury sustained," he said.

A Senior Marshall Inspector of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ja'faru Anka, also told NAN that no lives were lost in the inferno.

"I arrived at the scene few minutes after 5:00am and as you can see, I am working with my team to clear up terrific traffic build up," he said.

The incident comes three months after at least 12 died when a Mack tanker truck, loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), lost control of its brake and exploded on Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after spilling its content on June 28, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ambode’s Press Conference Nigerians on social media react as Gov fails...bullet
2 Independence Day 58 years after, has the Nigerian experiment worked?bullet
3 Ambode Pastor explains why God is punishing Lagos Gov and his wifebullet

Related Articles

In Lagos Trailer spills fuel on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, LASTMA closes road
In Nasarawa Gas explosion injures many in Lafia
African News Roundup Death to Ebola, Zuma's cross, and other African stories of the week
Nigerian News Roundup A failed coup, a festival of defections, a kidnapped Senator and other top stories of the week
Lagos Tanker Fire Government names owner of tanker that caused Otedola Bridge explosion
In Lagos Tanker spills fuel in transit days after 12 die in tragic explosion
Lagos Tanker Fire Government will drag tanker driver, owner to court for explosion - Police
In Ogun State Vandalised fuel pipeline explodes, residents flee in panic
Lagos Tanker Fire Government says 19-year-old tanker was carrying twice its capacity
Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control before explosion

Local

Plateau Govt condemns attack on Governor Lalong’s convoy
Lalong Plateau Governor meets security chiefs over Jos killings
UNIJOS confirms 1 student killed, 1 missing after attack
UNIJOS University confirms 1 student killed, 1 missing after gunmen attacked hostel
PDP faults claims made by Buhari during his Independence Day speech
Independence Day PDP faults claims made by Buhari during his speech
Nigerians react to President Buhari’s Independence Day speech
Independence Day Nigerians react to President Buhari’s speech
X
Advertisement