Lagos has once again been rocked by an inferno that started when a fuel-laden tanker spilled its content beside Ojo Barracks bus stop along Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

Eyewitnesses blamed the fuel spill on the terrible state of the road as the resulting inferno led to the burning of no fewer than eight other vehicles plying the road at the same time. The tanker had reportedly left the scene before the fire outbreak.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the inferno, which began at about 5:00am, destroying the contents of a Mack trailer conveying crates of drinks from Intercontinental Breweries.

The fire also torched a station wagon Peugeot car, one Space bus, a Toyota Hummer jeep, a Mazda bus, and a container conveying food products from Delta.

General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Adesina Tiamiyu, told Premium Times that no lives were lost in the accident.

"Three buses, one car, six trucks were affected. No life was lost nor injury sustained," he said.

A Senior Marshall Inspector of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ja'faru Anka, also told NAN that no lives were lost in the inferno.

"I arrived at the scene few minutes after 5:00am and as you can see, I am working with my team to clear up terrific traffic build up," he said.