news

Former Lagos Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has comprehensively beaten incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, to clinch the governorship ticket of the All Progressives' Congress (APC).

Sanwo-Olu beat the incumbent in the APC's Lagos State governorship primary election that was conducted at all wards in all 20 local government areas of the state on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

In Tuesday's election, Sanwo-Olu polled 970,851 votes, hundreds of thousands of votes more than Ambode's 72,901 votes.

The APC's national working committee (NWC) panel in charge of the election officially confirmed the result on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

"I, Clement Ebri, the Chairman of the Lagos State APC governorship primary election committee, hereby declare Babajide Sanwo-Olu the winner of that election," the committee chairman, Clement Ebri, announced on Wednesday morning.

Controversy over primary election

In controversial fashion, the committee had previously cancelled the election on Tuesday, noting that it had not been in charge of its conduct and supervision as it should.

"We want a victory that will be credible, and will be in line with the guidelines and rules," Ebri said on Tuesday evening.

With confusion over the state of the election late on Monday, the Lagos State APC chairman, Tunde Balogun, announced the result of the election that the NWC already dissociated itself from.

Balogun announced, "I am aware that conflicting information has been circulating on our primary election, but I must tell you that the election was held and it was free and fair.

"It would be very painful to disenfranchise the over 1.5 million members who voted across the 245 wards in the state."

After a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari late on Tuesday, APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, dismissed the NWC's cancellation of the election and directed the panel to make Sanwo-Olu's victory official .

"The election has been held, anyone who is aggrieved should complain after the declaration of results," he said.

Sanwo-Olu vs Ambode

Ambode's monumental loss to Sanwo-Olu in Tuesday's election doesn't come as a surprise as he lost the backing of the entire party structure over the past three weeks leading to the election.

Sanwo-Olu recently shot to prominence after it emerged that he had been endorsed to become the next Lagos governor by Bola Tinubu, the APC's national leader and political godfather in Lagos who also handpicked Ambode just four years ago.

The relationship between Ambode and Tinubu reportedly soured over how he has distanced himself from the party's ideals and the people that ensured his emergence as governor.

Tinubu's political structure in Lagos, Mandate Movement, as well as all 57 local councils in the state endorsed Sanwoolu ahead of the governorship primary election.

All efforts made by Ambode to get back in Tinubu's good graces including a last-minute intervention by President Buhari proved abortive as it was clear there was no turning back .

To make matters worse, Ambode spoke at a world press conference on Sunday, September 30, 2018, alleging that Sanwo-Olu was unfit for office becuase he'd allegedly been previously arrested for forgery in the United States. He also alleged that he had been to a hospital in Lagos for rehabilitation for an unspecified problem.