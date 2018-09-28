news

Unknown gunmen have killed many people around Rukuba Road in Jos North local government area of Plateau State, leading to heightened tension in the area.

Spokersperson of the state's Police Command, Tyopev Terna, disclosed in a press statement that the gunmen killed an unspecified number of people during an attack on Thursday, September 27, 2018. He said the gunmen were forced to run after a gun battle with security operatives.

Many other people who sustained injuries were rushed to Bingham University Teaching Hospital in Jos where they're receiving treatment.

He said, "On the 27/09/2018 being Thursday at about 2205hrs, the Plateau State Police Command Control Room in Jos received a distress call to the effect that there were sporadic gunshots at Rukuba Road opposite Kowa Hotel, Jos. The Command after receiving the report mobilised patrol teams immediately to the scene of crime.

"The unknown gunmen who took advantage of the ongoing rain in the area to attack residents were forced to run from the scene by the combined superior gun fire of the Police and the Operation Safe Haven (STF).

"Some people who reside close to the hills were rescued while some persons lost their lives as a result of the attack and some others sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos and are currently receiving treatment."

Terna urged members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding as security operatives patrol the area in hopes of apprehending the perpetrators of the attack.

"Patrol of the area is being intensified and investigation in the crime has commenced," he said.

According to Premium Times, the killings have led to increased tension in the area as protesters blocked major roads on Friday, September 28, with many youths seen burning tyres. This has affected business activities with many roads reported to be deserted.

Government imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew in 2 LGAs

In response to the attack and subsequent unrest, the Plateau State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on two local government areas in Plateau.

Secretary to the State Government, Richard Tokma, disclosed that state governor, Simon Lalong, has ordered a 6:00pm to 6:00am curfew in Jos North and Jos South LGAs with immediate effect.

"Sequel to security breach in some parts of the Jos North, Gov. Simon Lalong, has approved the imposition of a disk-to-down curfew from 6: P.M to 6: A.M in Jos North and Jos South LGAs with immediate effect," a statement read.

He urged residents to maintain calm and report any suspicious movements in the area to law enforcement agencies.