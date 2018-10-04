news

Suspected herdsmen, clad in black uniforms, attacked Ariri community in Bassa local government area of Plateau State and killed 18 people in cold blood on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

According to residents of the community, the attack took place around 11:30pm on Wednesday and claimed the lives of toddlers, women, young children and local farmers. Four other residents escaped with gunshot wounds and are receiving medical treatment at Enos Hospital, Miango.

While speaking to the media on Thursday, October 4, a resident of the community, who identified himself as Lawrence Ishaku, disclosed that eight members of a single family were completely wiped out in the attack while the other 10 victims were killed in different houses.

He also disclosed that the bodies of the dead have been given mass burial as the attack has heightened tensions in the area.

Ishaku lamented that the community has been left alone to face the scourge of frequent herdsmen attacks without any significant actions from security agencies.

He said, "We are neglected by government and security agencies. Nobody is acting to protect us. We are being killed on daily basis by herdsmen and nobody is doing anything to stop the killings.

"We are always in a security meeting without result and no arrest has been made. Now Ariri is displaced. This is too bad and evil genocide going on in a democratic era.

"We are pleading and calling on Amnesty international and international committee on Red cross to please come to our aid. We need their help. We are losing hope on the government we hope for.

"I want Government and security agencies to take proactive steps and stop the incessant killings."

The Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, Terna Tyopev, confirmed the attack and disclosed that the Force is doing everything in its power to apprehend the perptrators.

Plateau besieged by bloody violence

The attack follows similar savage attacks carried out by gunmen who have left a trail of blood all over different parts of the state.

Two undergraduates of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) were reportedly killed when renewed violence sparked in Jos , Plateau State capital, on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

The violence erupted all across Tina, Angwa-Rukuba, British-America, Rikos, Bauchi road, Farigada, Dogon-Dutse and other parts of Jos North local government area.

Sunday's violence followed a similar attack that claimed the lives of many on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Tyopev had disclosed that unknown gunmen carried out an attack at Rukuba Road and killed an unspecified number of people before they were forced to flee after a gun battle with security operatives.

The attack led to increased tension in the area as protesters blocked major roads on Friday, September 28, with many youths seen burning tyres.