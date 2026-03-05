NAFDAC DG Says Alcohol Is Responsible For Banditry, Kidnapping, Unwanted Pregnancy

The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has listed alcohol as one of the reasons for banditry and kidnapping.

While speaking at a recent event, the NAFDAC's Director General, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye listed out crimes and immorality linked with the intake of alcohol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She highlighted how excessive alcohol intake can endanger one's health and also lead to criminal vices. However, what sparked social media reaction was her claim that alcohol intake could lead to banditry and unwanted pregnancy.

"Alcohol drinking is a major factor in youth homicide, suicide, and motor vehicle accidents. Risky behaviour is linked to unprotected sex, unwanted pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases, academic problems, and lower grades. In our country, it's responsible for banditry and kindnapping," she said on the

Her statement quickly caused a stir online, with observers criticizing it for leaning towards morality rather than science. Some observers also queried her blaming Nigeria's political failures on the consumption of alcohol rather than admitting to the failures of the political class.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In our country, Alcohol is responsible for bånditry. Excessive consumption also contributes to road acc!dents, youth su!c!d£s, and others.”



– Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye. pic.twitter.com/iurjyUWdny — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) March 4, 2026

It would appear that Professor Adeyeye's statement regarding alcohol being responsible for banditry and unwanted pregnancy is directed at highlighting the behavioural impact of consuming alcohol as opposed to a direct consequence, as some people might have interpreted it to be.

NAFDAC has continued to play its role in regulating the production and sale of Alcohol in Nigeria, where consumption is high. In 2025, Nigerian spend ₦1.54 trillion on beer and non-alcoholic beverages, with the country’s leading brewers, including Nigerian Breweries Plc, International Breweries Plc, and Champion Breweries Plc, accounting for a bulk of the product consumed.

The popularity of alcohol consumption in the country has placed consumers at risk of being exposed to fake products created in chemist shops and warehouses by criminal syndicates. NAFDAC in its efforts have continued to clamp down on the sale of fake beverages by arresting and prosecuting offenders.

Recently, the agency secured 40 year jail term for two men who were found guilty by a Lagos Federal High Court of dealing in large scale production and sale of counterfeit beverages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Similarly, on January 1, 2026, NAFDAC announced the ban of alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and PET bottles smaller than 200ml. The ban has consequently led to protests from the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria, who argue that the initiative will lead to a loss of jobs for up to 5 million Nigerians.