Perm Sec calls for collective effort to develop nation's industrial sector

News Agency Of Nigeria

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment, Amb. Nura Rimi [TheConclaveNg]
Rimi said this while inaugurating the Second Phase Support Services at the Abuja Industrial Park (AIP) on Tuesday in Abuja.

“I must emphasise herein, that for us to develop as a nation, we must make collective efforts.

“Towards building an effective economy that will promote Industrial competitiveness, sustainable development, and the social well-being of our people,’’ he said.

The permanent secretary commended Zeberced Limited for promoting the co-groundbreaking of 208 micro shops as an effort to boost the implementation of the AIP.

“I must commend Zeberced for having the courage and confidence to invest in Nigeria.

”I assure you that the Ministry will continue to collaborate with you to support your investment and that of others.

“Until we realise the full potential of Nigeria’s manufacturing capabilities in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Present Administration.

“President Bola Tinubu is resolute and committed to leveraging the industrial sector to diversify the economy, particularly in sectors that Nigeria as a nation has comparative and competitive advantages.

“It is gratifying to note that the AIP is a 1.8 billion dollars private sector driven initiative that is consistent with the Abuja Master Plan, Industrial Cluster Concept, and the Nigeria Industrial Revolution Plan (NIP),’’ Rimi added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Capital Development Authority (FDA) signed a lease agreement with Zeberced Limited to build, operate, and manage the Park on 250 hectares of land at Idu Industrial Estate.

Upon commissioning, the project is expected to provide infrastructure and support services for manufacturing and export to create 40,000 jobs. The ministry in anticipation of the benefits of the project, supports the project and serves as coordinating Ministry on the AIP implementation.

According to Rimi, with the co-groundbreaking ceremony of the support services, Zeberced Limited has further demonstrated additional commitment to the execution of the project.

“They have also challenged the Federal Government on the need to redouble efforts towards completion of the Abuja Industrial Park project.

"It is on this note, that the Ministry has given the Technical Implementation Committee marching order to reassemble the members to accelerate the speedy completion of the Park.

"As apparently some of the inhibitors to the execution of the project still abound,’’ he added.

