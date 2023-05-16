NYSC wants corps members to be hardworking, make families proud

Hassan Taura, the NYSC Kaduna State Coordinator and the reviewing officer made the call at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch A Stream II orientation course in Kaduna on Tuesday.

He recalled the feats achieved by the scheme on May 2, when it celebrated its golden jubilee and urged corps members to sustain the spirit of patriotism promoted in the last five decades.

The coordinator said that the corps members should be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws, as well as the rules and regulations of places of primary assignments.

"You should avoid acts that can endanger your life such as staying out late, attending night parties and visit to dangerous places.

"Rather, be good ambassadors of the NYSC and your families at all times.

"Be wary of acts that can portray the scheme in a bad light. Avoid using social media for ethnic jingoism, rumour peddling and promotion of animosity.

"Your activities online should be targeted at self-improvement, promotion of the unity, peace and development of our dear country, Nigeria," he said.

Taura reiterated the warning against unauthorised journeys and night trips and also advised corps members to always board vehicles only at approved motor parks to avoid falling into the hands of criminals.

He appealed to employers to always accept corps members posted to them and make necessary provisions for their welfare.

According to him, there is a need to properly mentor the corps members to enable them to develop their potential.

The coordinator commended the corps members for active participation in all camp activities and a high level of discipline.

He, however, thanked the State Government, all the collaborating agencies and other corporate organisations for supporting the scheme in various ways.