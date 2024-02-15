ADVERTISEMENT
NiDCOM extols Super Eagles after AFCON feat, confers award on Ahmed Musa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dabiri-Erewa said Musa’s academies had impacted the less privileged across Nigeria.

AFCON: NIDCOM extols Super Eagles, confers award on Ahmed Musa [Twitter:@nidcom_gov]
AFCON: NIDCOM extols Super Eagles, confers award on Ahmed Musa [Twitter:@nidcom_gov]

Dabiri-Erewa gave the commendation during the reception and conferment of the National Diaspora Merit Award on the Team Captain, Ahmed Musa, on Thursday in Abuja.

According to her, Musa is the winner of the inaugural merit award in the Sports and Youth Development category.

Dabiri-Erewa said: Super Eagles, you did very well and we are very proud of you. For those who went online to bully anyone of you, I say shame on them.

“That is not who we are as Nigerians. I like the spirit of unity and support for one another.

“We are letting them know that we win together, we lose together and we did not lose, we came second to the host nation.

“We are proud of you and we thank you for making us very proud. Ahmed Musa is one of the greatest philanthropists in the world.

“Musa has built sports academies in Jos, Kano, Kaduna and Lagos. So this young man has fulfilled what we have been preaching.”

The NIDCOM boss reiterated the need for mentorship of young people to enable them to grow and the need to promote role models in society.

Dabiri-Erewa said Musa’s academies had impacted the less privileged across Nigeria.

Speaking, Musa thanked NIDCOM for the award.

“I was nobody, I started from the street, today I am somebody and that is why I always think of giving back to society.

“I remember when the crisis in Sudan started, I called on the NIDCOM boss to assist some Nigerian students who needed intervention and she came through for them. I commend her.

“For the award conferred on me, I really appreciate it,” Musa said.

The Super Eagles skipper urged fans to halt the cyberbullying of Alex Iwobi, adding cyberbullying was not only indecent but also a serious crime.

Musa, who was accompanied by another Super Eagles player, Abdullahi Shehu, and his manager, promised to do more to support the less privileged in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

