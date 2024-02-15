ADVERTISEMENT
NBA calls on President Tinubu to address escalating insecurity

Ima Elijah

NBA stressed the need to halt individuals exploiting the suffering of fellow citizens for personal gain or to advance their agendas.

NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau.
NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau.

In the letter dated February 14, NBA President Yakubu Maikyau highlighted the alarming challenges posed by insecurity, including the activities of bandits, terrorists, and the rampant cases of kidnapping for ransom.

Maikyau explained that the escalating violence has led to daily bloodshed, leaving countless Nigerians displaced and numerous families and businesses devastated.

The NBA expressed deep worry over the audacity of perpetrators and the apparent inability of security forces to contain the surge in violent crimes.

Maikyau raised concerns about the spread of criminality nationwide, undermining the presence of law enforcement agencies and creating uncertainty about the extent of government control over Nigerian territory.

The letter cited incidents such as the explosion in Bodija Area, Ibadan, Oyo State, on January 16, 2024, questioning how explosives could be stored in such locations, causing havoc and displacing law-abiding citizens.

The NBA demanded the identification and prosecution of those responsible for allowing such incidents to occur, while also advocating for compensation for those affected by the losses.

Expressing a loss of confidence in the Federal Government's ability to address the security crisis, the NBA urged for transparent government-citizen engagement to inform the public about efforts to secure the nation.

The association called for urgent government investment in the security sector, including equipment and manpower, with a focus on developing the right mindset, strategy, and tactics to combat insecurity effectively.

Furthermore, the NBA condemned attacks across the country, labelling the bloodletting as inhuman, barbaric, and satanic.

It called for the trial of individuals who contributed to the loss of government control over any part of the territory, stating that such acts should be treated as treasonous.

Ima Elijah

