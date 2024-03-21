ADVERTISEMENT
MURIC commends House of Reps for widows and widowers leave bill

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akintola urged Nigerians to support the bill, particularly during the public hearing.

Prof Ishaq Akintola (MURIC)
Prof Ishaq Akintola (MURIC)

The bill according to the MURIC Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, grants widows and widowers five months and one month leave, respectively, to mourn their dead.

“The bill scaled through a second reading on March, 20. The bill was sponsored by the member representing Bida/Katcha/Gbako Federal Constituency in Niger, Saidu Abdullahi.

“The fact that the Nigerian House of Representatives took up the matter to make the advocacy a fait accompli demonstrates how lawmakers and non-governmental organisations can collaborate for the betterment of society.

“We give kudos to the leadership and all members of the House for allowing this bill to pass through second reading,” he said.

Akintola urged Nigerians to support the bill, particularly during the public hearing.

“It should be noted that it is not necessarily an issue for Muslims alone but a case of special public interest from which all of us stand to benefit immensely.

“This bill is not designed for Muslim women and men alone but for Muslims, Christians, Traditionalists and all. We all stand to gain from this.

“Any woman, whether she is a Muslim, Christian or Traditionalist, whose husband dies, will enjoy the leave for five months.

“This will enable her to overcome the psychological trauma and prepare her to face her post-widowhood challenges,” he stated.

The MURIC executive director added that the bill would launch Nigeria into the international limelight in the area of legislation.

“Whereas Australia and Brazil allow two days only for bereavement, the US, Canada, France and Spain give just three days while widows are entitled to 15 days in India and 60 days in the Philippines.

“Nigeria is going to emerge as a most human rights compliant country that gives full recognition to Allah-given fundamental human rights of its bereaved citizens,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

