Like Lagos, Oyo Govt bans use of takeaway packs

The state Commissioner for Health, Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, announced the development on Monday, March 11, 2024, during the Food Safety Stakeholders Forum, at Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan.

The state government the styrofoam ban is part of its efforts to uphold food safety standards.

The state also inaugurated a task force to implement the ban across the state.

Ajetunmobi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Akintunde Ayinde, said the use of chemical products for food production and packaging has become a great health concern in the state.

The commissioner said, “Prevention is better and cheaper than cure; hence the need for people to adhere strictly to food standards to save lives in the state.

“The menace of food poisoning, indiscriminate use of chemical products for food production, processing, packaging, and other sharp practices being carried out by food business operators have become great public health concerns in the state.

“The directorate of Food, Water, and Laboratory Services is saddled with the responsibility to regulate food business operations to ensure the presentation of wholesome edibles for public consumption in the state, planned to double her efforts to monitor/inspect food business premises in the state.

“Consequently, the use of Styrofoam for food services, storage, and other related usage in the state is also banned.”

According to Ajetunmobi, the task force will sensitise the actors along the food chain on the importance of food safety standards being implemented by the state government.