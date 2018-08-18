Leaders across the world mourn former UN chief, Kofi Annan

news

Leaders across the world have reacted to the death of former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan.

According to AFP, the former UN chief died on Saturday, August 18, 2018 after a brief illness, at the age of 80.

Annan was the first person from Sub-Saharan Africa to become UN chief and he served from 1997 to 2006.

Announcing his death, the Kofi Annan foundation put out a post on Twitter, saying “It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness.”

UN Secretary-General speaks

In his reaction, UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres expressed sadness over the news of Annan’s demise.

Guterres, who described the former UN chief as a mentor also said "in many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations.

"He rose through the ranks to lead the organisation into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination.”

India’s Prime Minister, Modi

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also commented on the death of the former UN boss.

Modi, in a series of posts on twitter said, “Mr. Kofi Annan’s significant contribution to the MDGs will always be remembered. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace.”

What the President of India, Rashtrapati Bhavan had to say

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan tweets

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan described Annan as a bridge builder who dedicated his life to human rights.

“Sad to hear the news of the death of Kofi Annan. As a former UN secretary-general and Nobel Peace Laureate, he dedicated his life to human rights and building bridges between nations. He will always be remembered as a great humanitarian and a tireless advocate for peace,” he added.

President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta

Ghana’s President, Nana-Akufo-Addo

Nana-Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana expressed sadness following the former UN chief’s death.

He also posted on Twitter saying, “The Government and people of Ghana, First Lady Rebecca and I are deeply saddened by the news of the death, in Berne, Switzerland, of one of our greatest compatriots, Mr. Kofi Annan.”

Nigeria's Senate President, Saraki, others react

Kofi Annan and the United Nations were the co-recipients of the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize.