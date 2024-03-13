Improve service delivery, ease residents' hardships - Kwara Govt tells IBEDC

AbdulAzeez AbdulGaniy, the Kwara Commissioner for Energy, stated this in Ilorin during a courtesy visit by the Kwara State Regional Head, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Toyin Akinyosoye and his team.

He said such improvement would ameliorate the standard of living of residents in Kwara, AbdulGaniy said there was need to improve on service because there were many issues brought to the ministry by some communities.

“People complained about outrageous bills and unavailability of electricity, which is pulling down some businesses.”

“Now that the Electricity Act has been passed, states are now empowered to generate, transmit and distribute electricity, which may lead to competition in the energy sector among stakeholders,” he said.

Anthony Alago, the Director, Electrical Engineering, noted that the State government, in its effort to improve the well-being of its residents in terms of infrastructure development, had given transformers to communities.

He observed that most of those communities had not been connected to the national grid by the distribution company. He, therefore, urged the newly deployed Regional Head of IBEDC to work together with the ministry.

“Please ensure you provide more power supply in the state in order to alleviate the sufferings of the residents,” Alago appealed.