Kwara Govt equips general hospital in Offa with modern lab machines

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the machines which include Haematology Analyzer, Hormonal Profile Analyzer and Electrolyte Analyzer. The machines were delivered to the health facility by the state Hospital Management Board on Monday in Offa Local Government Area.

Dr Abdulraheem Malik, the Executive Secretary of the board, said with the new development, patients would no longer travel to Ilorin from Offa for tests. He added that the machines were poised to improve service delivery at the health facility.

Malik explained that the health workers to handle the machines were also trained by the hospital management board during the visit. Malik said: “We will continue to equip and staff General Hospital Offa until we meet the healthcare service delivery needs of the Offa community and its environs.”

The executive secretary disclosed that they had a standing approval from Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to immediately replace doctors, pharmacists and nurses who left the services of the state. He also revealed that additional doctors and nurses would be deployed to the Offa general hospital.

”We are actively recruiting these professionals. General Hospital Offa will be getting four additional doctors as requested by the CMD.

““This will add to the six presently covering the hospital and 15 additional nurses to add to the 35 nurses presently working. That makes 10 doctors and 50 nurses.