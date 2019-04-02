Johnson was allegedly killed by an operative of the Gbagada division of the Lagos Command's Special Anti Cultism Squad (SACS) while the team was attempting to arrest another man because of his dreadlocks in the Mangoro area of Lagos State on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Three police officers have been arrested in connection to the shooting as Nigerians have expressed outrage at the latest killing that's another in a long line of fatal shootings carried out by police officers against civilians.

While reacting to the tragedy on his Twitter account (@bukolasaraki) on Monday, April 1, he said the report on the bill will be laid before the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday, April 9, so as to put an end to the impunity displayed by officers.

He posted, "My heartfelt prayers are with the family and friends of Kolade Johnson, the young football fan who was allegedly killed by men of the Nigerian Police in Mangoro/Onipetesi community in Lagos.

"Issues like the senseless killings, assault and extortion of everyday Nigerians by some 'bad apples' in the Police Force is what prompted @NGRSenate to introduce and fast-track the progression of the #PoliceReformBill.

"I have also been in contact with the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs and I am pleased to announce that the Report of the #PoliceReformBill will be laid by next week Tuesday.

"Make no mistake, the 8th Senate remains committed to the passage of the #PoliceReformBill to ensure that our Police Force is more efficient and responsive to the needs of all Nigerians."

Johnson's unfortunate killing on Sunday has led to a resurgence of the outrage against the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) who, although not responsible for the recent killing, has become the face of police brutality and impunity in the country due to past conducts.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to air their displeasure with Johnson's killing and called for the scrapping of FSARS, as well as the implementation of meaningful police reform to curb brutality unleashed on helpless citizens.

One of the biggest campaigners for police reform in the country, Segun Awosanya, took to his Twitter account (segalink) on Sunday to call on legislators to urgently pass the police reform bill for assent to prevent the death of more Nigerians.

"We will implore the @SPNigeria @NGRSenate to prioritize the passing of the #NewPoliceActBill for the assent of the President. We can't continue to watch our young die while we pursue the cure to symptoms. We need this urgently. #ReformPoliceNG," he posted.

How Johnson was killed

Johnson's friend, Dennis Ikpoba, told Premium Times that people had gathered around the officers while they attempted to arrest one Ismail Folorunsho who appeared to have been unfairly targeted by the law enforcement officers who arrived the scene in an unpainted Danfo bus.

According to another witness who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Johnson was one of the people who gathered to assure the officers of Folorunsho's innocence when they shot to disperse the crowd.

"In an attempt to disperse the crowd, a first shot was fired to the ground. Seeing this, I and the others quickly turned back to avoid trouble, but because Kunle was probably the last person in the crowd, he was shot point blank from behind.

"He didn't even know he was shot till we had trekked some few metres before we all saw he was bleeding, he died on his way to the hospital at Ikeja," the witness said.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital shortly afterwards as the officers fled the scene for fear of being lynched by a mob which soon gathered and blocked the roads around the area.

SACS has grown notorious for indiscriminate raids and arrests in Nigeria's economic capital as officers target mostly young people they suspect of wrongdoing without any concrete evidence, including their manner of dressing and hairstyle.

While announcing the arrest of the officers involved on Monday, spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, said they'll be subjected to internal disciplinary procedures and may be prosecuted in conventional court if implicated by ongoing investigation.