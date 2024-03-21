ADVERTISEMENT
Killers of 16 military personnel will not go scot-free – Defence Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru, inspecting guard of honour during operational visit to 1 Division Nigerian Army on Thursday in Kaduna [NAN]
The minister also assured that the school children abducted in Kuriga, Kaduna State, would be rescued and reunited with their families.

Badaru made the commitments while addressing troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army on Thursday in Kaduna.

Nobody kills military personnel and goes scot-free, he said, assuring the troops that the defence ministry is not relenting in bringing the killers to book.

He said President Bola Tinubu is aware of the sacrifices the armed forces are making to safeguard the country and its people.

“He is asking you to do more and more until the issue of insecurity is ended.

“With you, we have the power, will, strength and determination to do it.

“We also know what you have been doing to rescue the kidnapped school children, and I am sure we will rescue them and unite them with their parents.

“The strategy that has been briefed is going on very well,” he said.

Badaru thanked all personnel of the Nigerian military for their gallantry and efforts to make the nation very secure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that 16 military personnel were killed in an ambush in Okuama community in Delta while on a peace mission on March 14.

President Tinubu has announced a plan to give the deceased a posthumous national recognition and honour.

