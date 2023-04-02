The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I've never campaigned for anybody - Oyedepo says amid leaked audio saga

Nurudeen Shotayo

Oyedepo said all the political parties always come to seek his advice even though they mostly end up not taking it.

Bishop David Oyedepo.
Bishop David Oyedepo.

Recommended articles

The respected Bishop made this known while speaking on a subject of faith during his sermon at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State, on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Oyedepo also disclosed that all political parties sought his prayers and advice before the just-concluded general elections and he availed them even though some of them ignored such advice.

He said: “I don't speak what people want to hear, I speak what God tells me to say. That is why some people are very angry with me. Nobody has ever told me what to say in this world. No.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have never campaigned for anybody or speak on anybody’s behalf and I will not do that till I go to heaven, Amen. There is no party in this country that didn’t come to me for prayers and for advice.

“I advised them, some they don't take. Those who chose to take it, they see results. Those who said no, they are going about it (laughs). “If you still come again, I will still tell you, it doesn’t change.”

Oyedepo's message is coming amid controversies over a leaked audio conversation that has been making the rounds since the night of Saturday, April 1, 2023.

In the said audio conversation, the Bishop and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, were heard discussing how to rally Christian voters in the South-West and places in the North-Central states of Kwara, Kogi, and Niger.

The talk, which was reportedly held on the eve of the presidential election of February 25, 2023, saw Obi imploring Oyedepo to help pass messages to Christians across the South-West as well as those in Kwara, Kogi, and Niger.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Anambra State governor can be heard saying, “Daddy, I need you to speak to your people in the South-West and Kwara, the Christians in the South-West and Kwara.

Obi pressed on by noting that “This is a religious war,” to which Oyedepo replied, “I believe that, I believe that, I believe that."

When the Labour Party flag-bearer said, “Like I keep saying: if this works, you people will never regret the support,” the Bishop promised to circulate more messages to Christians on his behalf adding, “We look forward to God’s intervention.”

Meanwhile, there have been conflicting reactions from the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council regarding the authenticity of the audio tape.

A spokesman of the Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, confirmed on Sunday, April 2, 2023, that the voices in the leaked audio were that of Obi and Oyedepo.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, the Head, Media and Communications of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, described the purported audio conversation as a product of the endless forgeries the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has a notoriety for.

Onifade also alleged that the aim of the audio tape as orchestrated by the APC was to demarket Obi and cause religious tension in the country.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm proud of you - Tinubu greets Anthony Joshua after latest victory

I'm proud of you - Tinubu greets Anthony Joshua after latest victory

Buhari hails Anthony Joshua’s victory over Jermaine Franklin

Buhari hails Anthony Joshua’s victory over Jermaine Franklin

Election: Stop congratulating Tinubu, Cleric advises Nigerians

Election: Stop congratulating Tinubu, Cleric advises Nigerians

I've never campaigned for anybody - Oyedepo says amid leaked audio saga

I've never campaigned for anybody - Oyedepo says amid leaked audio saga

Shun any plans to abscond during pilgrimage, Pilgrims Boss warns

Shun any plans to abscond during pilgrimage, Pilgrims Boss warns

Don’t turn Nigeria into banana republic because of Tinubu, Obanikoro tells rivals

Don’t turn Nigeria into banana republic because of Tinubu, Obanikoro tells rivals

Onochie campaigned for Tinubu contrary to allegations – Delta APC chieftain

Onochie campaigned for Tinubu contrary to allegations – Delta APC chieftain

Ebonyi boxing fans hail Anthony Joshua over come-back win

Ebonyi boxing fans hail Anthony Joshua over come-back win

INEC appoints 9 SANs to defend Tinubu's election victory

INEC appoints 9 SANs to defend Tinubu's election victory

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son [The Punch]

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

Country home of late Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya in Agada road, Odogbolu.

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

DSS (guardian)

DSS confirms plot to install interim government to stop Tinubu

Chris Ngige.

Nigerian doctors trained for ₦48k per session - Ngige