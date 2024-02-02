INEC says 121,111 voters eligible to vote in Lagos, Surulere 1 by-election

The INEC’s spokesman in Lagos State, Alhaji Taiwo Gbadegesin disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos. He spoke ahead of the distribution of sensitive materials to various registration areas (wards) in the constituency.

“We have 258 polling units spread across the six wards that make up the Surulere 1 Federal constituency and we have provided 258 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

“We also have 24 backup BVAS devices, bringing the total number of BVAS to 282.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have 140, 377 registered voters in the affected constituency while those who have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are 121, 111.

“This translates into about 86.3% of the voting strength in the area,” Gbadegesin, the Head of the Department, of Voter Education and Publicity, told NAN.

He said the commission had begun distribution of sensitive materials for Saturday’s poll from the INEC Office in Surulere Local Government to various Registration Area Centres (RACs) in the area. According to him, the materials including ballot papers and result sheets were received from the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN in Lagos on Thursday for the poll.

Gbadegesin said the Electoral Officer had started distributing the materials to Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) at the council for onward distribution to Presiding Officers (POs) at the RACs.

“Our SPOs are here at the Surulere Local Government Office of INEC to collect the materials and move to RACs, a designated place for camping the presiding officers who will keep vigil overnight to ease the movement of materials to the polling units on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every preparation has been made for the timely opening of the polling unit for a successful by-election in the constituency.

“On this note, we are good to go for this election,” he said.

NAN recalls that INEC in Lagos on Thursday, took delivery of sensitive materials for Saturday’s Surulere 1 Federal Constituency by-election from CBN. The exercise was monitored by representatives of political parties, security agencies and other stakeholders.