Idris says Tinubu's renewed hope agenda is yielding great results in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, the administration had introduced policies and programmes that would uplift the well being of Nigerians.

President Tinubu and Mohammed Idris[Peoples Gazette]
Idris stated this on Wednesday in Kano during an “Iftar” (Breaking of Fast) with media executives and practitioners organised by his ministry.

The minister urged Nigerians to be patient with the government adding that the administration was working hard to surmount the challenges. According to him, the administration had introduced policies and programmes that would uplift the well being of Nigerians.

He said Nigerians should have trust and confidence in the leadership of President Tinubu to ensure successful implementation of the policies and programme. Specifically, Idris said the administration was working assiduously in reviving the nation’s refineries.

He assured that the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery would be completed soon and production would commence. The minister deplored how the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) was mismanaged by the immediate past leadership of the bank.

He said the Tinubu’s administration had brought back the lost glory of the apex bank through adoption of apt policies.

“The renewed hope agenda of Mr President has started yielding positive results, because the economy of the nation is gradually being revived and the challenges will soon be over,” he said.

Idris, urged journalists to be objective in their reportage of government’s policies and programmes aimed at moving the nation forward.

