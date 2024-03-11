Gov Yusuf calls for Tinubu to open borders for affordable food prices

He stated this during a courtesy visit by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, on Monday in Kano.

Kabir-Yusuf, who lamented the harsh economic condition being experienced by Nigerians, said that reopening of the borders would check inflation and cut prices of food items.

“We wish to appreciate the president’s intervention in the ongoing national food initiative.

“He considers Kano as the host for the initiative ahead of its planned launch believing that the programme will cushion the effects of food scarcity if implemented.

“Another immediate intervention that can make food available and affordable to our population is for the Federal Government to consider the reopening of the borders and allow free importation of commodities,” he said.

While stressing the need to reopen the borders, Kabir-Yusuf lauded the Customs’ food distribution scheme, and called for proactive measures to guard against diversion of the commodities.

The governor pledged continued support to the Service to enable it to discharge its mandate effectively. Earlier, Adeniyi called for effective synergy between the Service and the Kano community, adding that NCS was committed to deeper collaboration and mutual understanding.

He pledged to implement policies aimed at refining business processes and fostering engagement with stakeholders. NAN reports that Adeniyi also interacted with the members of business community and other stakeholders in the state.

