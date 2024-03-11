ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Yusuf calls for Tinubu to open borders for affordable food prices

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor noted that the reopening of the borders would check inflation and cut prices of food items.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf [Daily Trust]
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

He stated this during a courtesy visit by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, on Monday in Kano.

Kabir-Yusuf, who lamented the harsh economic condition being experienced by Nigerians, said that reopening of the borders would check inflation and cut prices of food items.

“We wish to appreciate the president’s intervention in the ongoing national food initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He considers Kano as the host for the initiative ahead of its planned launch believing that the programme will cushion the effects of food scarcity if implemented.

“Another immediate intervention that can make food available and affordable to our population is for the Federal Government to consider the reopening of the borders and allow free importation of commodities,” he said.

While stressing the need to reopen the borders, Kabir-Yusuf lauded the Customs’ food distribution scheme, and called for proactive measures to guard against diversion of the commodities.

The governor pledged continued support to the Service to enable it to discharge its mandate effectively. Earlier, Adeniyi called for effective synergy between the Service and the Kano community, adding that NCS was committed to deeper collaboration and mutual understanding.

He pledged to implement policies aimed at refining business processes and fostering engagement with stakeholders. NAN reports that Adeniyi also interacted with the members of business community and other stakeholders in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Customs boss reiterated commitment to address food insecurity and hardship in the country

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu to inaugurate Minna International Airport named after him on Monday

Tinubu to inaugurate Minna International Airport named after him on Monday

Gov Yusuf calls for Tinubu to open borders for affordable food prices

Gov Yusuf calls for Tinubu to open borders for affordable food prices

Like Lagos, Oyo Govt bans use of takeaway packs

Like Lagos, Oyo Govt bans use of takeaway packs

Obi asks presidency, lawmakers to explain how ₦3tn was allegedly added to 2024 budget

Obi asks presidency, lawmakers to explain how ₦3tn was allegedly added to 2024 budget

He's committed to Nigeria's economic recovery - APC Diaspora backs Tinubu

He's committed to Nigeria's economic recovery - APC Diaspora backs Tinubu

Rivers State is a melting pot of investments because of mothers - Fubara

Rivers State is a melting pot of investments because of mothers - Fubara

Atiku wants Nigerians to show one another more love for Ramadan

Atiku wants Nigerians to show one another more love for Ramadan

Tinubu urges rich Nigerians to help poor Nigerians during Ramadan

Tinubu urges rich Nigerians to help poor Nigerians during Ramadan

Tinubu will launch students loan scheme Thursday - Presidency

Tinubu will launch students loan scheme Thursday - Presidency

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara Govt pays ₦2.3 billion gratuity to 1,746 retired civil servants

JED advised its customers in Gombe not to pay anyone to repair faulty electricity transformers in their communities

JED warns Gombe residents to avoid illegal payments for transformer repairs

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Lagos to enforce policy that’ll make landlords charge tenants based on income