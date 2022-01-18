Gbajabiamila wants educational qualification for presidential aspirants to be reviewed

The speaker while speaking at the 52nd Convocation Lecture of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Monday, January 17, 2022, also called for the review of the minimum educational qualification for other top offices including the National Assembly.

As entrenched in the Nigerian constitution, a presidential aspirant is qualified to contest for president if he/she has at least a secondary school certificate.

Section 131 (d)of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) states that “ A person shall be qualified for election to the office of President if he has been educated up to at least school certificate level or its equivalent.”

However, Gbajabiamila argued that the provision of the section is a product of a different time and reflected the reality of that time.

He said raising the minimum educational qualification would help the country to reform its electoral system and provide strong leadership.

Gbajabiamila said, “As we have reduced the age for eligibility to contest those offices, so also, we should increase the minimum educational requirement. We cannot be talking about raising the standard of education and requiring the barest minimum for people vying for political offices.

“It is time to take another look at the provision. Let us lift our gaze from considerations of small things to focus on the pursuit and achievement of grand ambitions that lift us all and save the future.

“Let us raise a generation in whose hearts the light of understanding is lit and cannot be put out.”