Fearless Voices: Hakeem Belo-Osagie on the power of quality education

Hakeem Belo-Osagie
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Through his Fearless Legacy video, he has lent his voice to advocate for quality education as a driving force behind his remarkable journey to success.

Hakeem Belo-Osagie is a name synonymous with success in the business world. As a Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist, he has made significant contributions to various industries, including telecommunications, finance, and education and in both the private and public sectors.

Belo-Osagie was the chairman of one of the leading telecommunication companies in Nigeria, Etisalat Nigeria till 2017, leading groundbreaking innovations across the company's various products and services.

He is the founder and chairman of FSDH Holding including FSDH Merchant Bank, FSDH Asset Management, PAL Pensions and FSDH Securities Trading Company. He has also served the Federal Government of Nigeria working in various capacities in the energy sector including as SA to the Presidential Advisor on Petroleum & Energy and the Secretary of the Oil Policy Review and LNG Committees.

It may also interest you to know that Belo-Osagie currently chairs Chocolate City Music Group, a leading Nigerian entertainment company that has been home to stars like M.I Abaga, Femi Kuti, Nosa, Blaqbonez, CKay, Victoria Kimani, Ice Prince, DJ Lambo, Jeremiah Gyang, Brymo, Jesse Jagz to mention a few.

He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and was listed by Forbes Magazine as the 41st richest man in Africa in 2014.

Through his philanthropic endeavours, Belo-Osagie has committed to ensuring that others have access to quality education. His dedication to this cause serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and leaders who understand that knowledge is the key to unlocking their potential. His Fearless Legacy video highlights the pivotal role that quality education played in his life.

Belo-Osagie and his wife are among the largest donors to the African Leadership Academy (ALA) in Johannesburg. They have an endowed a fund for the promotion of Africa at Yale University and an established scholarship to support African students studying at Balliol College, Oxford. Additionally, Belo-Osagie sits on the International Advisory Council of the Brookings Institution and the Global Board of Advisors of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Belo-Osagie's story is a testament to the transformative power of education. He earned a degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE) from the University of Oxford, a qualification that not only expanded his horizons but also sharpened his critical thinking and problem-solving skills. These qualities have been instrumental in his ability to lead and thrive in the business world.

Hakeem Belo-Osagie
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie serves as a shining example of an individual who has harnessed the power of quality education to achieve remarkable success. His Fearless Legacy video not only sheds light on his journey but also inspires future generations to prioritise education as a means of realising their dreams.

This visionary leader understands that education is not just a personal achievement but also a tool for driving positive change in society. His commitment to advocating for educational access and quality serves as a call to action for us all.

As we listen to his fearless voice, we are reminded that education is the cornerstone of a brighter future, where individuals can overcome challenges and build legacies that impact the world positively.

