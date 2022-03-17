RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obiano's wife, Bianca Ojukwu fight at Soludo’s inauguration

Ima Elijah

Obiano’s wife confronted Bianca, accusing her of not wanting the husband to be Governor while calling her a bitch.

Bianca Ojukwu
Bianca Ojukwu

A sideshow erupted on Thursday, March 17, 2022, during the inauguration of Prof Charles Soludo as Governor when Willie Obiano’s wife, Ebelechukwu, and Bianca Ojukwu engaged in a fight.

Obiano is the outgoing governor of Anambra state.

A news correspondent at the scene of the event said that the incident occurred immediately after Soludo took his oath of office.

Dignitaries including Ex-Gov Obiano were already seated when Mrs Obiano stepped in and moved to the front row where the widow of Odumegwu Ojukwu was seated and slapped her.

Ojukwu was a Nigerian military officer, statesman and politician who served as the military governor of the Eastern Region of Nigeria in 1966 and the leader of the breakaway Republic of Biafra from 1967 to 1970.

News reports claim that Obiano’s wife confronted Bianca, accusing her of not wanting her husband to be Governor while calling her a bitch.

The action drew the attention of security agents and some personalities who pulled Mrs Obiano off the hold of Bianca who was visibly shocked at the action.

Mrs Obiano was later taken away and shortly afterwards, her husband left the venue since the incident happened after the new governor had been sworn in.

Ima Elijah

