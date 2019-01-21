Enugu metropolis and some parts of the state, on Sunday evening recorded the first rain of the year, bringing the residents relief from scorching heat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rain, which started at about 7:15 p.m., lasted for about 30 minutes, but the impact was huge.

The residents had taken its early signs as a mere cloudy sky, and before they knew it, the rains were dropping, forcing them to a desperate bid to secure belongings kept in the open.

Achara Layout, Uwani Area, Independent Layout and Agbani Road were among the areas that experienced the rain and a disruption of their night-life.

The rain also reportedly fell in 9th Mile Corner and Emene areas within the outskirt of Enugu metropolis.

Mr Chinedu Nwite, a resident of Achara Layout on Agbani Road, noted that the rain was a great blessing and relief as it had drastically reduced the hot atmospheric temperature.

“It is a great blessing for one to witness the first rain of the year as well as its cooling effect on the atmosphere,’’ Nwite said.

A resident of Uwani area, Mr Obinna Madu, said that the rain, which fell in most parts of Enugu metropolis and beyond, would lead to early farming activities this year if the pattern continued.

“I pray it will continue to rain and lead us to bumper harvest this year to force the prices of food further down,’’ Madu said.

Monday Ajayi, a tailor in Achara Layout, said: “This is one of the acts of God that hold a lot of benefits for man, especially in cooling the environment for all.’’