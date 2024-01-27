ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Don’t leave your children’s training for teachers - Proprietor tells parents

News Agency Of Nigeria

The proprietor, however, advised parents to see their children's training as a necessity and not optional.

Don’t leave your children’s training for teachers, Proprietor tells parents
Don’t leave your children’s training for teachers, Proprietor tells parents

Recommended articles

Olayinka, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said teachers needed parental support to balance children’s upbringing.

According to him, most parents rely on teachers to do everything for their children without making enough effort to train them morally.

“Parents must be responsible and teach their children moral values rather than relying on school teachers to do everything for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is very easy for parents to observe and impact quickly in the lives of their children than teachers.

“Charity begins at home. Your parents share the same roof with your children so it is very easy for you to observe strange attitudes in them and make corrections earlier.

“Stop leaving everything for teachers to do. It must start from you first as a responsible parent,” he said.

The proprietor, however, advised parents to see their children's training as a necessity and not optional.

He also called on parents to have time for their children and impact their lives as expected.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Your APC invitation comes through wrong channel - Kano gov replies Ganduje

Your APC invitation comes through wrong channel - Kano gov replies Ganduje

NCAA suspends airline over Ibadan private jet accident

NCAA suspends airline over Ibadan private jet accident

Lagos digitises land acquisition as Sanwo-Olu unveils registration portal

Lagos digitises land acquisition as Sanwo-Olu unveils registration portal

FG commences allocation of affordable houses to Nigerians

FG commences allocation of affordable houses to Nigerians

Wike’s security interventions reducing crimes in Abaji – Council chairman

Wike’s security interventions reducing crimes in Abaji – Council chairman

Don’t leave your children’s training for teachers - Proprietor tells parents

Don’t leave your children’s training for teachers - Proprietor tells parents

Lagos CP assures Lekki peninsula residents prompt response to security threats

Lagos CP assures Lekki peninsula residents prompt response to security threats

Plateau Governor relaxes curfew in Mangu after latest round of killings

Plateau Governor relaxes curfew in Mangu after latest round of killings

FG promises massive staple crops production with mechanisation technology

FG promises massive staple crops production with mechanisation technology

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Supreme Court judgment: Police arrest 38 protesters in Nasarawa [PG]

Police arrest 38 for protesting Supreme Court judgment on Nasarawa election

NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso [Twitter:Gwazo] [Kano Govt]

Sanusi: Kano emirate balkanisation will be revisited - Kwankwaso

Ibadan explosion [Vanguard News]

Minister visits Ibadan explosion victims at UCH, delivers Tinubu's message