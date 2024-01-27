Don’t leave your children’s training for teachers - Proprietor tells parents

Olayinka, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said teachers needed parental support to balance children’s upbringing.

According to him, most parents rely on teachers to do everything for their children without making enough effort to train them morally.

“Parents must be responsible and teach their children moral values rather than relying on school teachers to do everything for them.

“It is very easy for parents to observe and impact quickly in the lives of their children than teachers.

“Charity begins at home. Your parents share the same roof with your children so it is very easy for you to observe strange attitudes in them and make corrections earlier.

“Stop leaving everything for teachers to do. It must start from you first as a responsible parent,” he said.

The proprietor, however, advised parents to see their children's training as a necessity and not optional.