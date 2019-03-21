Dooshima Abu, was assaulted on February 27. The BBC reporter was assigned to film a procession in front of the Benue State government house when she was attacked by a police woman and other people.

On March 9 Ajoke Ulohotse, was assigned to monitor voting proceedings around a polling unit along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway when she was attacked by Mr. Segun Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland, a prominent member of the ADP in the Alimosho local government. In both instances the reporters were assaulted by more than one person.

Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye , Head of West Africa Languages for BBC World Service said:

“Harassment of journalists who are simply doing their jobs is completely unacceptable. Our reporters should not have to face physical threats or intimidation and we call on the authorities to take action to protect the freedom of the media.”

ALSO READ: Saraki says Buhari's re-election victory won't last long

The BBC has lodged complaints with the police regarding both incidents.

This is a featured post